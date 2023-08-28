6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alcohol suspected in Willmar man's crash into transformer box

A 27-year-old male crashed into a power box, temporarily knocking power out Sunday night in the southeastern portion of Willmar. According to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the lone occupant did not suffer any injuries and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 1:03 PM

WILLMAR — Electrical service in the southeast portion of Willmar was temporarily interrupted Sunday night after a vehicle crashed and came to a rest on a power box.

According to an emailed news release, the lone occupant was Ricky Zaragoza, 27, of Willmar. He did not suffer any injuries, according to Felt.

Police were dispatched to a report of a crash around 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of Third Street and Johanna Avenue Southeast.

Officers arrived and determined Zaragoza was driving his pickup truck northbound on Third Street Southeast when it left the road and struck a fire hydrant, a tree and a street sign. The vehicle came to rest on a power transformer and cable/internet provider box.

According to Felt, alcohol use appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver was arrested and misdemeanor charges are possible.

Willmar police were assisted by the Willmar Fire Department and Willmar Municipal Utilities.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
