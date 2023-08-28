Alcohol suspected in Willmar man's crash into transformer box

WILLMAR — Electrical service in the southeast portion of Willmar was temporarily interrupted Sunday night after a vehicle crashed and came to a rest on a power box.

According to an emailed news release, the lone occupant was Ricky Zaragoza, 27, of Willmar. He did not suffer any injuries, according to Felt.

Police were dispatched to a report of a crash around 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of Third Street and Johanna Avenue Southeast.

Officers arrived and determined Zaragoza was driving his pickup truck northbound on Third Street Southeast when it left the road and struck a fire hydrant, a tree and a street sign. The vehicle came to rest on a power transformer and cable/internet provider box.

According to Felt, alcohol use appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver was arrested and misdemeanor charges are possible.

Willmar police were assisted by the Willmar Fire Department and Willmar Municipal Utilities.