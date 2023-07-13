Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria woman transported to hospital after collision north of Fairfax, Minnesota

Theresa Marie Tudisco, 36, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after her Honda Accord collided with two semis Wednesday north of Fairfax. The two other drivers were uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Today at 3:15 PM

FAIRFAX — A 36-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was passing other vehicles and ended up in a collision with two semitractors.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol ’s accident report , Theresa Mari Tudisco, of Alexandria , was transported to the Olivia Hospital & Clinic for treatment.

An initial investigation revealed Tudisco was driving a 2017 Honda Accord southbound on Highway 4 passing other vehicles when she came across two semis also on the road, before all the vehicles collided

The crash was reported around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 4 and 660th Avenue in Renville County .

According to the report, 24-year-old Caleb Gary Schumacher, of Lamberton, and Tarol J. Stone, 62, of Hutchinson, were the other two drivers involved in the crash. However, neither suffered any injuries.

According to the report, all three drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Neither Stone nor Schumacher were listed as having alcohol involved, but alcohol was listed as an unknown factor with Tudisco.

Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Fairfax Fire Department, Fairfax Ambulance, Fairfax Police and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
