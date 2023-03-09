All occupants accounted for, cat rescued after New London, Minnesota, house fire

NEW LONDON — A total of 30 firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in New London, and remained on scene for nearly two hours.

Related:







The fire was reported at an address within the 7700 block of Kandiyohi County Road 40 Northeast in New London Township. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire, and reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, according to a news release from the New London Fire Department.

According to the release from Assistant Chief Mark Skindelien, firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and fire was visible from the home.

All occupants were accounted for, according to the release, and firefighters began an “aggressive interior attack.” The fire was confined within minutes. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home.

The residence sustained fire damage in the utility room, and there was smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the release, but it started near the furnace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New London Fire Department was assisted by the Spicer Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Lakes Area First Responders, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Xcel Energy.