99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

All occupants accounted for, cat rescued after New London, Minnesota, house fire

A house fire was reported Wednesday evening in New London. All occupants of the residence were accounted for, and firefighters contained the flames within minutes. A cat was also rescued.

Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM

NEW LONDON — A total of 30 firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in New London, and remained on scene for nearly two hours.

Related:

The fire was reported at an address within the 7700 block of Kandiyohi County Road 40 Northeast in New London Township. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire, and reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, according to a news release from the New London Fire Department.

According to the release from Assistant Chief Mark Skindelien, firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and fire was visible from the home.

All occupants were accounted for, according to the release, and firefighters began an “aggressive interior attack.” The fire was confined within minutes. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home.

The residence sustained fire damage in the utility room, and there was smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the release, but it started near the furnace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New London Fire Department was assisted by the Spicer Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Lakes Area First Responders, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Xcel Energy.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Option 'A' recommended by Klein McCarthy in a report on Chippewa County's facilities needs would remodel and expand the Courthouse building for an estimated cost of $34,853,783. The project costs include remodeling and expansion work to accommodate the Family Service department, along with constructing a new 17-bed jail, remodeling the sheriff's office, and developing a secure courtroom.
Local
Chippewa County chooses private firm to provide medical care for inmates
March 09, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
March 08, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown