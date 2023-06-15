Alleged Latin Kings gang member arrested after drug search in Willmar that yielded three pounds of marijuana

WILLMAR — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force announced that it arrested a self-admitted Latin Kings gang member after searching a Willmar residence on Wednesday, June 14, for evidence of drugs.

According to a news release issued Thursday by Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the Drug and Gang Task Force, a 40-year-old Willmar man was arrested during this case, which allegedly involves methamphetamine trafficking in the CEE-VI Task Force’s service area.

The Drug and Gang Task Force serves Meeker , Kandiyohi , Swift , Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties.

On Wednesday, agents executed a search warrant in the 400 block of 13th Street Northwest in Willmar.

During the search, agents found more than three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of butane hash oil, 11 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine, according to the news release. Agents also found marijuana edibles packaged for sale, a handgun and an undisclosed large amount of cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.