Alleged Latin Kings gang member arrested after drug search in Willmar that yielded three pounds of marijuana

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force said in a news release that it seized more than three pounds of marijuana and other drugs after agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar. In a news release, Sgt. Ross Ardoff said a self-admitted gang member was arrested in connection to the case.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 2:15 PM

WILLMAR — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force announced that it arrested a self-admitted Latin Kings gang member after searching a Willmar residence on Wednesday, June 14, for evidence of drugs.

According to a news release issued Thursday by Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the Drug and Gang Task Force, a 40-year-old Willmar man was arrested during this case, which allegedly involves methamphetamine trafficking in the CEE-VI Task Force’s service area.

The Drug and Gang Task Force serves Meeker , Kandiyohi , Swift , Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties.

On Wednesday, agents executed a search warrant in the 400 block of 13th Street Northwest in Willmar.

During the search, agents found more than three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of butane hash oil, 11 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine, according to the news release. Agents also found marijuana edibles packaged for sale, a handgun and an undisclosed large amount of cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
