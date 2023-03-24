99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Alleged theft of $100,000 from a township and a Sunburg, Minnesota, church leads to charges against sisters

Debra Kaye Hamborg, 60, of Sunburg, is charged in Kandiyohi County District Court for allegedly embezzling funds from Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and Norway Lake Township, totaling nearly $100,000 over five years. Her sister Annette Marie Dingmann, 59, of Benson, is charged with theft for accepting more than $18,000 in allegedly stolen funds.

2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
Today at 3:44 PM

WILLMAR — A Sunburg woman and her sister each are facing multiple felony theft charges that allege the embezzlement of nearly $100,000 from a church and a township.

Debra Kaye Hamborg, 60, of Sunburg , and Annette Marie Dingmann, 59, of Benson , in their most recent Kandiyohi County District Court hearings each waived their constitutional rights to a separate attorney.

The two appeared March 21 in omnibus hearings over Zoom from the office of attorney Theresa Jean Walton Patock, of Willmar.

Debra.Kaye.Hamborg.Mug.
Debra Kaye Hamborg
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

Hamborg is charged with 19 counts of felony theft and theft by swindle for allegedly misappropriating nearly $100,000 of combined funds during her time as bookkeeper for Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and treasurer of Norway Lake Township.

Dingmann is charged with 10 similar felony counts plus two misdemeanor theft charges. The amounts listed in her charges total more than $18,000 allegedly deposited in accounts held jointly by her and other family members. The other family members are not charged with any wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annete.Marie.Dingmann.Mug
Annette Marie Dingmann
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

Charges against Hamborg were first filed in October, and the charges against Dingmann were filed in November.

Dingmann pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday, according to court records, while Hamborg has not yet entered a plea to any of the charges against her.

During the hearing Tuesday, Judge Jennifer Fischer said that the women are not listed as co-defendants and she specifically outlined to each of them the possible perils of dual representation, such as an attorney favoring one client or limiting claims the attorney can make in the defense of each.

Hamborg and Dingmann during their hearings each verbally waived their right to another attorney.

Related:
Bank exterior.JPG
Exclusive
The Vault
$9,000 and a V8 Hupmobile vanish after 1929 small-town bank robbery tied to Twin Cities crime syndicate
Here's how a robbery out of the movies tied Pequot Lakes to a crime syndicate in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
March 14, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Marty with converter.JPG
Minnesota
Bill to combat catalytic converter thefts moving through Minnesota Legislature
Thefts of the auto parts, which contain precious metals that can sell for hundreds of dollars or even over $1,000, surged during the pandemic. Minnesota ranks third in the U.S. for thefts.
February 09, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
wood gavel with American flag in background
Minnesota
Longtime Minnesota fraudster accused of operating fake law firm
Gale Rachuy, 72, of Duluth is accused of swindling $2,500 from a client who believed he was a longtime attorney working with prominent judges.
December 16, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Sept. 14, 2022
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
September 14, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

The next hearings for both women are set for the morning of April 27, one after the other.

According to the criminal complaint against Dingmann, both women said there was an arrangement for Hamborg to transfer money to Dingmann. Hamborg during one interview with law enforcement said she had on her own supported Dingmann and two of Dingmann's family members for quite some time after Dingmann lost her job.

The complaint did not specify Hamborg's full-time employment. She said she was paid $300 per month as township treasurer, plus $50 per meeting, and that her services to the church were unpaid.

Dingmann in a separate interview said she suffered identify theft and that led to financial hardship, and that she had been using the church and township money provided by Hamborg to support her family, according to the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged theft from Sunburg Free Lutheran Church totals more than $81,000 over five years from 2018 to 2022, according to the complaint. It states there were fraudulent checks or charges totaling more than $18,000 from Norway Lake Township over two years, from 2020 to 2022.

According to the criminal complaint against Hamborg, a deputy met Feb. 2, 2022, with a member of the Sunburg Free Lutheran Church who said that a Benson bank had notified him about suspicious checks being cashed.

The checks, totaling $4,500 within 30 days, were allegedly written out by Hamborg and made to Dingmann, two other family members and an account for a Sunburg dairy farm. According to the church member, Hamborg was the only person with access to the church’s checks.

On Feb. 3, the deputy followed up the report by speaking with Hamborg at her residence.

According to the complaint, Hamborg stated that she knew the deputy was there because she wrote a check she should not have. She then said that her sister, Dingmann, had issues with finances after being the victim of identity theft and she wrote checks to help her out.

At that time, Hamborg had been bookkeeping for the Sunburg Free Lutheran Church for more than six years, according to the complaint.

Hamborg voluntarily provided carbon copy booklets and the checkbook to the deputy.

The carbon copies of the checks showed that a total of $47,000 of checks had been written to the three family members and the dairy farm from May 2, 2021, through May 2, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another bank provided copies of checks from the Sunburg Free Church account from 2016 to 2018. Bank staff estimated that the amount the church lost was higher than the one provided on the copies, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint against Dingmann, a detective on Feb. 8, 2022, made contact with a member of the Norway Lake Township Board , who said that a review of township finances had begun due to suspicions that Hamborg was embezzling funds.

More by Dale Morin:
01 Belgrade Fire.032323
Local
Rural Belgrade, Minnesota, machine shed fire leaves more than $200,000 in property damage
A machine shed fire reported Thursday, March 23, in Burbank Township resulted in an estimated $220,000 loss, according to a news release from New London Fire Chief Anthony Rupp.
March 24, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol policies, data now easily accessible to public
Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer announced a new online resource on the State Patrol's website to give the public easier access to information.
March 24, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol policies, data now easily accessibly to public
Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer announced a new online resource on the State Patrol's website to give the public easier access to information.
March 24, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Midwest Machinery, Madison, Minn., March 21, 2023 - Photo 2
Local
Large fire destroys Madison, Minnesota, machinery dealership, forces evacuations but no injuries reported
After residents from 17 homes were evacuated Tuesday night, and with assistance from 23 different agencies, firefighters were able to control a blaze at Midwest Machinery in Madison, Minnesota. A citywide water restriction was enacted. Evacuees have since been allowed back in their homes.
March 22, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

According to the board member, some checks were issued to several relatives of Hamborg. He explained the township signs checks only at monthly meetings and that checks issued on other dates would be suspect.

He said the Norway Lake Township account is set up to require signatures of both the chairperson and the treasurer on checks. He suspected that Hamborg had been forging the chairperson’s signature.

A partner in the dairy farm told the investigating detective that he noticed numerous checks over the past few years had been written from their farm checking account to two of his family members, including Dingmann. He said large deposits going into the farm account were comparable to the checks written out to the two relatives, according to the complaint.

Read more in Crime and Courts:

Both Dingmann and Hamborg are currently on release with conditions, including exclusion from the Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and the Norway Lake Township building, having no contact with church leadership or township board members, and not handling other people's finances.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
030723.N.WCT.UpperSiouxPark.02
Local
Bill to transfer state park land to Upper Sioux Community clears two Minnesota Senate committees
March 24, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of March 17-23, 2023
March 24, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Paul Larson 032223 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Citizen science starts at home
March 24, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Chase Thompson 2 - DSC_6957.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
March 23, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
College
SCSU goaltending, penalty kill lifts Huskies into regional championship
March 23, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten