Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution

The series logo for the Minnesota Alt-Meat Revolution collaborative journalism project by the West Central Tribune and Pioneer PBS.
Contributed / Pioneer PBS
Local
'Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution' collaborative journalism project launches on Friday
The West Central Tribune, Pioneer PBS and the WORLD Channel are collaborating on a year-long video and print journalism project looking into the roots and impact of the plant-protein phenomenon.
March 14, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Previous West Central Tribune stories on the Dawson plant location
IMG_2043.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Listen: Puris ready to make 'Gnome Town' capital for plant-based protein
The West Central Tribune Minute summary podcast and other content is published on the WCT Minute podcast channel. Subscribe and listen to the West Central Tribune Minute at wctrib.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 16, 2021 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
DSC_0062.JPG
Business
Puris ready to make 'Gnome Town' capital for plant-based protein
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined Tyler Lorenzen, CEO of Puris Proteins, as the company held an event to mark the start of production at its new facility in Dawson. A $100 million investment by Cargill in Puris has allowed the company to upgrade the former AMPI plant into a state-of-the-art facility for pea protein.
October 15, 2021 06:00 PM
976A0388.jpg
Business
New hires start training as Puris equips its large pea protein facility in Dawson, Minnesota
The first newly hired production technicians began training this week at the Puris facility in Dawson. Hiring is on track to create 100 new jobs at what will be the company's flagship facility for the production of plant-based protein.
February 26, 2021 08:00 PM
Nicole Atchison, CEO, Puris Holdings, at far right, led a tour of the company's Dawson plant for area lawmakers and staff with the University of Minnesota's Forever Green Initiative on Oct. 6, 2022.
Local
Dawson, Minnesota, pea protein plant illustrates the potential for more agricultural landscape change
Puris operates the largest pea protein plant in North America in Dawson, Minnesota. It's one example of a changing agricultural landscape. University of Minnesota researchers met with area lawmakers at the plant in Dawson to discuss promising research for sustainable and profitable crops.
October 29, 2022 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
100919.B.WCT.PurisProteins.png
Business
DEED awards grant to Puris Proteins
Former AMPI plant in Dawson reopening as a plant-based processing facility benefits from grant
October 08, 2019 11:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune
083019.n.wct.Puris
Business
Puris will reopen former AMPI plant in Dawson with $75 million investment from Cargill
Project to produce pea protein in former cheese plant will create 90 jobs for Lac qui Parle County community
August 29, 2019 03:21 PM
Cargill Company logo
Business
Agribusiness giant Cargill raises bet on plant-protein craze
Cargill is investing an additional $75 million in Puris, the largest North American producer of pea protein, a chief ingredient in vegan burgers and other meat substitutes that are seeing rapid growth.
August 28, 2019 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Washington Post
Bluegrass Proteins Inc. logo
News
Bluegrass Proteins acquires Dawson plant, begins hiring workers
DAWSON -- A "help wanted" sign has replaced the "for sale" sign on the former American Milk Producers Inc. facility in Dawson. Bluegrass Proteins Inc., of Kentucky, has finalized its purchase of the facility and is now hiring a work force to begi...
April 18, 2014 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Bluegrass Proteins Inc. logo
News
Shuttered AMPI building in Dawson may have buyer
DAWSON -- Local development officials say a company operating in Kentucky has signed a purchase agreement for the shuttered American Milk Producers Inc. building in Dawson.
January 21, 2014 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
AMPI logo
Business
AMPI plant closure in Dawson, Minn., to affect 130 employees
DAWSON -- Associated Milk Producers Inc. will be closing its manufacturing facility in Dawson by the end of the year, workers there were informed Friday.
November 05, 2012 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
PFAS.JPG
Minnesota
Restrictions on 'forever chemicals' advance once again in Minnesota Legislature
PFAS don’t break down in the environment. They're used everything from non-stick cookware to firefighting foams.
Power Plant demolition 031423 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Power Plant demolition proceeding quickly
The $4.4 million demolition of the Willmar Power Plant is quickly proceeding, with the southern-facing wall of the building being removed Monday morning and the western-facing wall completely gone.
March 14, 2023 05:26 PM
031523.N.WCT.WillmarMiddleSchool.02
Local
Willmar School Board delays decision on closing Middle School pool
Finding more physical education space at Willmar Middle School is proving difficult. School officials have proposed closing the pool, but not everyone likes that idea.
March 14, 2023 05:15 PM
lunches.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Senate joins House in passing free school meals for all Minn. students
Gov. Walz supports the legislation, which would be in effect next school year
March 14, 2023 03:06 PM

Latest Headlines
StearnsCountySheriff.jpg
Minnesota
67-year-old Avon man killed in Stearns County crash
The crash occurred Monday afternoon roughly 5 miles north of Avon
March 14, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  St. Cloud Live
Piles of snow fall through a hole in a mall roof, as seen from the inside.
Minnesota
Duluth's Miller Hill Mall evacuated after roof collapse Tuesday morning
The city's fire department said no injuries have been reported
March 14, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
GiiwedinongMuseumWinter031123.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
Treaty Rights and Culture Museum seeks $650K from Minn. Legislature
The facility, located in the old Carnegie Library in Park Rapids, is scheduled to open in late May
March 14, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Bank exterior.JPG
Exclusive
The Vault
$9,000 and a V8 Hupmobile vanish after 1929 small-town bank robbery tied to Twin Cities crime syndicate
Here's how a robbery out of the movies tied Pequot Lakes to a crime syndicate in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
March 14, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
floridalawsuit315.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota parents sue Florida university, running coach after daughter died by suicide
Julia Pernsteiner died in her Jacksonville University dorm room on Nov. 8, 2021, at age 23.
March 14, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published March 14, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
March 14, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Willmar Middle School's second-term honor roll announced
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
March 14, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 14, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through March 20, 2023
March 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
There are around 1,000 observation wells owned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and water appropriation permit holders in Minnesota to monitor groundwater levels. Erynn Jenzen of the Minnesota DNR checks on the water level in an observation well in the Bonanza Valley Groundwater Protection Area in this August, 2018 file photo.
Local
Western Minnesota's Chippewa County weighing benefits of high-volume users against groundwater supply
A Department of Natural Resources hydrologist recently outlined the process for high-volume water appropriation permits, and the rights of domestic well owners in the vicinity of large water users.
March 14, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
