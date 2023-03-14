Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution
The West Central Tribune, Pioneer PBS and the WORLD Channel are collaborating on a year-long video and print journalism project looking into the roots and impact of the plant-protein phenomenon.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined Tyler Lorenzen, CEO of Puris Proteins, as the company held an event to mark the start of production at its new facility in Dawson. A $100 million investment by Cargill in Puris has allowed the company to upgrade the former AMPI plant into a state-of-the-art facility for pea protein.
The first newly hired production technicians began training this week at the Puris facility in Dawson. Hiring is on track to create 100 new jobs at what will be the company's flagship facility for the production of plant-based protein.
Dawson, Minnesota, pea protein plant illustrates the potential for more agricultural landscape change
Puris operates the largest pea protein plant in North America in Dawson, Minnesota. It's one example of a changing agricultural landscape. University of Minnesota researchers met with area lawmakers at the plant in Dawson to discuss promising research for sustainable and profitable crops.
Former AMPI plant in Dawson reopening as a plant-based processing facility benefits from grant
Project to produce pea protein in former cheese plant will create 90 jobs for Lac qui Parle County community
Cargill is investing an additional $75 million in Puris, the largest North American producer of pea protein, a chief ingredient in vegan burgers and other meat substitutes that are seeing rapid growth.
DAWSON -- A "help wanted" sign has replaced the "for sale" sign on the former American Milk Producers Inc. facility in Dawson. Bluegrass Proteins Inc., of Kentucky, has finalized its purchase of the facility and is now hiring a work force to begi...
DAWSON -- Local development officials say a company operating in Kentucky has signed a purchase agreement for the shuttered American Milk Producers Inc. building in Dawson.
DAWSON -- Associated Milk Producers Inc. will be closing its manufacturing facility in Dawson by the end of the year, workers there were informed Friday.