Answers to frequent questions about Willmar Ten Investors, Uptown Willmar mall and vacant JCPenney building

The proposal to renovate the former JCPenney building in Willmar into a city hall and community center has led to a lot of community discussion regarding the Willmar Ten Investors, the Uptown Willmar mall and its parking lot, as well as the JCPenney building itself. Some of the information that is circulating is simply incorrect.

Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
A car travels past the former JCPenney building at the Uptown Willmar mall on March 21, 2023. Willmar Ten Investors have proposed renovating the space for a combined city hall and community center and then selling the building to the city of Willmar for an estimated $18.2 million to $20.7 million once renovations are complete.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:45 PM

WILLMAR — There are a lot of misconceptions in the community regarding the Willmar Ten Investors, the Uptown Willmar mall and its parking lot, as well as the JCPenney building at the mall.

The city continues to discuss whether the mall may be a viable location for a new city hall and community center, as proposed by Willmar Ten, or whether it wants new construction. Planning and architecture firm BVK Group, which is under contract with the city, is slated to present updated plans at a Willmar City Council work session at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.

Meanwhile, some of the information circulating in the community about the mall proposal, and on social media in particular, is simply incorrect. Through reporting at many public meetings, interviewing some members of the Willmar Ten and reviewing news stories in the archives, the West Central Tribune has compiled answers to frequently raised questions.

072420.n.wct.UptownWillmarLogo.jpg

  • Ownership of the Uptown Willmar mall

RockStep Capital , which is based in Houston, Texas, owns Uptown Willmar . The purchase of what was then the Kandi Mall was completed in 2015 , according to West Central Tribune archives.

READ MORE

The announcement listed the new owner as RockStep Willmar LLC, with RockStep Capital as the general partner along with nine local investor groups. The price of the purchase from J. Herzog & Sons of Denver was not disclosed.

Some of the Willmar Ten Investors have a total of 1.7% interest in Uptown Willmar, which is not an ownership interest. That 1.7% interest is shared by Kelly TerWisscha of TerWisscha Construction and jointly by Dion Warne and Ken Behm — none of the other entities that make up Willmar Ten share any interest in the mall.

“What Andy (Weiner, president of RockStep Capital) does, he comes to town and tries to find ten or eleven people that are local and he looks to raise maybe $1 million locally ,” said Warne in an interview with the West Central Tribune.

Andy Weiner, RockStep Capital
Andy Weiner, RockStep Capital
Contributed / RockStep Capital

During that same interview, Behm explained that the concept of RockStep Capital is to have some local people make a small investment into its facilities in order to be its eyes and ears within the local community.

Ken Behm
Ken Behm
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

“We felt that made sense. That’s the only reason that we have any financial interest at all is for the local community to have some input into where that property goes or how it’s redeveloped or repurposed or whatever,” Behm said.

  • Ownership of the Uptown Willmar building that formerly housed JCPenney

RockStep Capital owns the JCPenney building at the mall. The Willmar Ten Investors group does not own that building.

However, if the Willmar City Council approves Willmar Ten Investors’ site concept and design plan for a combined city hall and community center in the JCPenney building , Willmar Ten will buy the building from RockStep Capital, renovate it and then sell the renovated building to the city of Willmar for an estimated $18.2 million to $20.7 million, which includes the cost to acquire and remodel the building and finance the renovations.

Willmar Ten Investors have an agreement with RockStep Capital for the purchase price of the building if Willmar City Council moves forward with Willmar Ten’s plan.

  • Ownership of a new city hall and community center at the mall

The city of Willmar would ultimately be the owner of a new city hall and community center at Uptown Willmar.
If the JCPenney building is renovated for a new city hall and community center, Willmar Ten Investors would own the building during renovations and would work with the city in order to ensure it meets the city’s needs. Once the renovations are complete, Willmar Ten Investors would sell the building to the city for an estimated $18.2 million to $20.7 million.

JCPenny Tour 041423 001.jpg
Dion Warne, center, of the Willmar Ten Investors, speaks about the potential layout of a future city hall and community center in the former JCPenney store at Uptown Willmar in this April 13, 2023, file photo.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

  • Ownership of the Uptown Willmar parking lot

RockStep Capital owns the parking lot at the Uptown Willmar mall. Neither the city nor the Willmar Ten Investors have any say in whether or not the overall parking lot is improved.
However, RockStep Capital's president Andy Weiner has pledged to put $500,000 of the purchase of the JCPenney building into parking lot improvements.

Also, if the city of Willmar agrees to the JCPenney location for its combined city hall and community center, three to four acres of the parking lot surrounding that building would be owned and reconstructed by the Willmar Ten during the renovation period and eventually be owned by the city.

At the time that RockStep Capital purchased the mall in 2015, only Kmart had closed its doors. It then lost Herberger’s in 2018 and JCPenney in 2020 . Kohl’s moved into a portion of the Kmart location in the fall of 2019 and Harbor Freight Tools moved into the remaining portion of the Kmart building in 2020.

Dion Warne
Dion Warne
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

“What I don’t think that people understand is, when you have a property like that, it’s a large property, and you lose your JCPenney and your Herberger’s and other tenants because the economy changed … when you lose all that revenue, you don’t have the money to make all these other improvements unless something else happens,” Warne explained.

“When you’re already in a hole, you can’t dig the hole deeper, you have to kind of come up with a comprehensive plan to build it out. That’s where the city development as a part of the overall whole can allow more to happen,” he continued.

  • Roof repairs and HVAC updates on the former JCPenney space

The Willmar Ten Investors' proposal has always included a new roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for the renovated building and those improvements are already included in their cost estimates for renovation.

  • Profit and benefit

While the details of any possible financial arrangement between RockStep Capital and the Willmar Ten Investors surrounding the renovation and sale of the former JCPenney space have not been made public, the members of the Willmar Ten interviewed by the Tribune say there will be no windfall profit in renovating and selling the building to the city of Willmar.
“This particular transaction, we’ve raised a few eyebrows,” Behm said. “I guess people think we are going to get filthy rich on this deal (at Uptown Willmar).”

The members of the Willmar Ten have spoken about the group's history of improving blighted properties and how that benefits the city's tax base .

Those investments are also a way for Willmar Ten to generate revenue for the investment group. The improvements to the JCPenney building for the city hall and community center are no exception.

"Just like anyone else in the free enterprise system, we’re taking on a lot of risk here in this deal, so, of course, there’s going to be some profit …" Warne said.

As for RockStep Capital, the empty JCPenney building is not generating any income while vacant.

Kelly TerWisscha
Kelly TerWisscha
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

“RockStep’s ... divesting themselves of an asset that’s a dead asset to them, so they’re not making a lot of money off of this other than the potential of it will help the future development of the rest of the mall,” TerWisscha said.

Retail is not what it used to be and there are many malls throughout the country that are failing. However, those that have found a way to be sustainable have diversified their uses — including welcoming in civic uses like city offices or recreation centers.

The Willmar Ten Investors say the city of Willmar has an opportunity to help to revitalize a business that generates a large portion of the city’s tax base, as well as place its community center and city hall in the heart of Willmar.

“It just makes a lot of sense to give some vibrancy to that part of town. The mall, back when it was built, was probably the edge of town, but now it’s the center of town,” Warne said.

He noted that Weiner understands that malls across America need to be smaller, because retail is not what it once was. “From an economic development standpoint, it makes sense for the city to step in and put something there to drive more traffic on Fifth Street, give a booster shot to the mall,” Warne added.

“That whole concept of bailing out, I really struggle with that, because, if it’s good for you and it happens to be good for someone else, is that still not good?” TerWisscha said. “And is that still not then good for the community as a whole? Regardless of whether it may or may not be good for someone else, is it good for you? Is it the right place, is it a good location, is it a good investment for the future of — you name it. You have to look at it for its own merits.”

