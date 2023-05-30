Appleton, Atwater offroading parks open to visitors looking to get dirty

Summer is a great time to do any recreational outdoor activity. While off-road state trails are great, those looking for more thrills or simply wanting to get muddy can head to some dedicated off-road sites in Minnesota.

Area sites include Freedom Ridge in Atwater and the Appleton Area Regional park. The Meeker County OHV park will be closed until spring 2024, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Be sure to check the DNR's trail closures list before planning your visit.

Freedom Ridge Park in Atwater offers plenty of dirt trails for off-road vehicles to traverse. Don't expect to come back clean and shiny, though, since mud puddles like this one seen April 19, 2023, will be prevalent. Dale Morin / West Central Tribune

Appleton Area Recreational Park

Located off of U.S. Highway 59 about two miles northeast of Appleton is 330 acres of park for ATVs, dirtbikes, and most any off-road vehicles. In what used to be an old gravel mine now lies 20 miles of trail with varying degrees of difficulty. The park also boasts two motocross practice tracks for beginners and more experienced riders.

The Appleton park remains open year-round from sunrise to sunset. Admission is free, but all off-road vehicles must be registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city of Appleton does have a license free of charge that allows visitors to drive their ATVs on city streets. Information needed to obtain this license includes name, address, telephone number, a DNR license number for the vehicle, and a signature.

To get to the park, from Appleton, go 1 mile east on Highway 59. The park will be on the left. Parking is available within the recreational park.

An elevated view of one of the off-road trails at Freedom Ridge Park in Atwater, photographed April 19, 2023. Dale Morin / West Central Tribune

Freedom Ridge

Address: 1130 195th St. SE, Atwater.

Located directly south of Atwater, Freedom Ridge offers a campground and live music venue in addition to a mix of trails, rock crawls, and a mud hole open from mid- to late summer.

According to its website, all vehicles with a wheel — and able to pass inspection — are welcome at Freedom Ridge. ATVs and dirt bikes aren't allowed at this time within the park.

Drivers must be at least 15 years old, and not be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Past events at the park include the Rubicon Rendezvous and mud races. Visit freedomridgerocks.com for updates on upcoming events.