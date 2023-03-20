99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
April start planned for $43.7 million interchange project on Minnesota Highway 23 and U.S. 10 in St. Cloud

The two-year project should be complete in November of 2024.

A map of the construction area
Motorists should plan for delays when navigating the Minnesota Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 10 work zone in St. Cloud, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported. Work is expected to begin in mid-April and be completed in November of 2024. Plan on one-lane traffic on Highway 23 and U.S. 10 to begin in early summer 2023.
Contributed / MnDOT
By Brainerd Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:44 PM

ST. CLOUD — This year marks the first year of an ambitious two-year construction project on U.S. Highway 10 and Minnesota Highway 23 in east St. Cloud, a well-used route between the Brainerd lakes area and the Twin Cities, as well as a route into St. Cloud and to St. Cloud State University.

The plan is to reconstruct the Highway 10 and 23 interchange area and rebuild the Highway 23 bridge(s) over Highway 10, reconfigure on/off ramps to improve motorist traffic flow and safety.

Work is expected to: reconstruct both directions of Highway 10 between 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive, including turn lanes, shoulders and entrances; reconstruct both directions of Highway 23 from east of Wilson Avenue Southeast near the pedestrian overpass to east of Benton County Road 1, including turn lanes, shoulders and entrances.

In addition, work will update signal systems at Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue; Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street; and Highway 23 and Division Street East/14th Avenue Southeast; and construct a noise wall along the south side of Highway 23 and east of 14th Avenue Southeast.

Plans are to construct a new city of St. Cloud Fourth Street Southeast bridge to span Highway 10 and connect the east and west Highway 10 frontage roads and update and provide safer pedestrian and bicyclist crossings and trails/walks within the area.

When complete in November 2024, the $43.7 million interchange project will invest in infrastructure to last 60-plus years, provide a smoother drive, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety and access throughout, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported, noting it is hosting public construction kick-off meetings March 27 in St. Cloud.

For more information and to sign-up for construction email updates, visit the St. Cloud interchange project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/stc .

