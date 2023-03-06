99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament

Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.

State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is hugged by mother Heidi Beyer after Dineen won his third consecutive state wrestling title during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM

ST. PAUL — West central Minnesota wrestlers competed strongly at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Benson Braves' senior Thomas Dineen won his third straight individual championship with a Class A 195-pound win. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars' junior Maximus Hanson won his championship match at Class A 170-pounds. BOLD Warrior junior Austin Kiecker finished second in the Class A 152-pound bracket.

State Wrestling Finals 030423 021.jpg
BBE Jaguars' grappler Maximus Hanson is hugged by coaching staff after being named the 170 A champion by defeating Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

In girls wrestling, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Adamaris Chable Rodriguez competed at the State Wrestling Tournament for the first time. The Fighting Saint finished sixth in the Class A girls 152-pound bracket.

On Thursday, the BBE Jaguars finisihed fourth in Class AA competition, the Willmar Cardinals captured fifth-place in Class AAA team competition and Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd United placed fifth in the Class AA team competition.

See more state wrestling results on B1 in Monday's epaper or at www.wctrib.com/topics/wrestling.

State Wrestling 030423 020.jpg
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez of KMS is hugged by competitor Nas`Jarae White of Forest Lake after losing in the fifth-place match in the 162-pound bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
March 04, 2023 04:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 04:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

By West Central Tribune sports report
