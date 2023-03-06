Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament

ST. PAUL — West central Minnesota wrestlers competed strongly at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Benson Braves' senior Thomas Dineen won his third straight individual championship with a Class A 195-pound win. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars' junior Maximus Hanson won his championship match at Class A 170-pounds. BOLD Warrior junior Austin Kiecker finished second in the Class A 152-pound bracket.

BBE Jaguars' grappler Maximus Hanson is hugged by coaching staff after being named the 170 A champion by defeating Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

In girls wrestling, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Adamaris Chable Rodriguez competed at the State Wrestling Tournament for the first time. The Fighting Saint finished sixth in the Class A girls 152-pound bracket.

On Thursday, the BBE Jaguars finisihed fourth in Class AA competition, the Willmar Cardinals captured fifth-place in Class AAA team competition and Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd United placed fifth in the Class AA team competition.

See more state wrestling results on B1 in Monday's epaper or at www.wctrib.com/topics/wrestling.

