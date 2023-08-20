ATV versus SUV crash Saturday in Meeker County sends two children to the hospital

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — A crash at 12:34 p.m. Saturday between a 2016 Polaris Ranger and a 2010 Mazda CX-9 sent two children and two adults to the hospital, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol .

Christopher Dillon Moyer, 38, of Watkins was driving the Ranger eastbound on 330th Street and Alexis Rose Dahl, 28, of Cold Spring was driving the Mazda southbound on Highway 24. The vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Moyer and two of his passengers, Oliver John Moyer, 6, of Watkins and Otto Christopher Moyer, 9 of Watkins suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to the St. Cloud Hospital via ambulance.

Another passenger on the Ranger, Sheena Marie Moyer, 37, of Cold Springs was also transported to the hospital, but the report states she did not suffer any injuries.

Everyone in the Ranger was wearing a seat belt and the two children were wearing helmets.

Dahl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital. A passenger, Iris Maureen Loff, infant, of Cold Spring was not injured. Both Dahl and Loff were wearing seat belts.

There was no alcohol involved in the crash.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were Watkins Fire, Watkins Amulance, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Eden Valley Police Department and Mayo Ambulance.