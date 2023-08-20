Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

ATV versus SUV crash Saturday in Meeker County sends two children to the hospital

The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Saturday on Minnesota State Highway 24 in Kingston Township.

vehicle-crash-2.jpg
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 9:49 AM

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — A crash at 12:34 p.m. Saturday between a 2016 Polaris Ranger and a 2010 Mazda CX-9 sent two children and two adults to the hospital, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol .

Christopher Dillon Moyer, 38, of Watkins was driving the Ranger eastbound on 330th Street and Alexis Rose Dahl, 28, of Cold Spring was driving the Mazda southbound on Highway 24. The vehicles crashed at the intersection.

READ MORE

Moyer and two of his passengers, Oliver John Moyer, 6, of Watkins and Otto Christopher Moyer, 9 of Watkins suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to the St. Cloud Hospital via ambulance.

Another passenger on the Ranger, Sheena Marie Moyer, 37, of Cold Springs was also transported to the hospital, but the report states she did not suffer any injuries.

Everyone in the Ranger was wearing a seat belt and the two children were wearing helmets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dahl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital. A passenger, Iris Maureen Loff, infant, of Cold Spring was not injured. Both Dahl and Loff were wearing seat belts.

There was no alcohol involved in the crash.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were Watkins Fire, Watkins Amulance, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Eden Valley Police Department and Mayo Ambulance.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
A fatality occurred Saturday in a crash between an SUV and semi-truck on Minnesota Highway 40
A 27-year-old man from Marshall, Minnesota, was driving the Honda Pilot and had two passengers riding with him. A 33-year-old man from Florida was driving the Peterbilt semi-truck. The identity of the fatality will be released later Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
24m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Lake Lillian woman driver involved in fatal Sherburne County crash
A 34-year-old Clarissa, Minnesota man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash that occurred at 1:11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township. Clear Lake man driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed rear-ended the first vehicle.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
An aerial image of a water control structure that holds water back in a shallow lake bed. The water is filled with green duckweed.
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration near Willmar proves its worth in habitat, stormwater, water quality
After 29 years, the restoration of Grass Lake east of Willmar is providing habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs, as well as improving stormwater management and water quality.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
081623.N.WCT.GrassLakeGIF.gif
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration improves flooding issues for the city of Willmar
The restoration project was completed in the fall of 2021 when Kandiyohi County public drainage manager Loren Engelby closed the water control structure to start filling the lake bed.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
The lights went out in Willmar at approximately 11:28 p.m. July 25 and power was not restored for 56 minutes due to permanent damage to the power lines in the New London area.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Local
Willmar City Council bids adieu to Public Works Director Gary Manzer
Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer on Monday, Aug, 7, attended his final Council meeting before he retires.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A topographical map showing the outline of 80 acres of land of which the Minnesota Army National Guard would like to acquire at least 40 acres from the city of Willmar.
Local
City of Willmar deal with National Guard could move more quickly than expected
The Willmar City Council on Monday approved an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for a potential trade of 80 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park for the Guard facilities on North Business 71.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar mayor delays decision on mall location for city hall
The Willmar City Council approved a motion at its July 17 meeting to make a decision regarding the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting, but that item was not on the Aug. 7 meeting agenda.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
112820.n.wct.file.Marijuana.02.jpg
Local
Public hearing set Aug. 7 regarding changes to Willmar's THC ordinance
The Willmar City Council set the public hearing at its July 17 meeting and also discussed the new laws passed by the Minnesota State Legislature — including the possibility of a municipal retail store for cannabis.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to hear massage therapy ordinance on Aug. 7
The ordinance would require licensing by the city for massage therapy businesses and massage therapists, and regulates various aspects of the business practices.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Veterans Cemetery 081923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated
2h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
IMG_7900.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a sold-out crowd in Red Wing
7h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Indian Mounds historic sign near Green Lake.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Commemorative signs mark significant people, places and events in Kandiyohi County history
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The Elrosa Saints dugout mobs teammate Jackson Peter after Peter delivered the game-winning hit in the Saints' 4-3 victory over Hadley in a Class C state first-round game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa enjoys a walk-off win at state
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Regal pitcher Brandon Wedel reacts after getting the tag out at home in the bottom of the fourth inning during a Class C state first-round game against New York Mills on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Millers’ rally knocks out Regal
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott