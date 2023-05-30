Atwater man suffers life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash in Morrison County

RANDALL — A 65-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday, May 26, after a three-vehicle crash in Morrison County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a seven-year-old female passenger in another vehicle was also injured in the crash.

Rick Walter Mortenson, of Atwater, was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 230th Street in Randall, Minnesota.

Mortenson was driving a Ford F150 and pulling a boat trailer eastbound on Highway 10 while a Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 38-year-old Allen Lee Sipe, of St. Paul, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 while pulling a recreational trailer with all-terrain vehicles.

According to the report, the Ford F150 failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the Dodge Ram. After the vehicles collided, they sideswiped a Ford Explorer stopped at a stop sign. The airbags in all three vehicles deployed.

The driver of the Explorer, 38-year-old Laura Colleen Sisterman, of Fridley, and her passengers — 71-year-old Thomas Eugene Schwanke, of White Bear Lake, and two male juveniles — were uninjured.

Sipe and two of his three passengers — 37-year-old Jenna Lynn Sipe and a 14-year-old male juvenile — were uninjured. However, a 7-year-old female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol's report does not list a health care facility for the injured juvenile.

All parties involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol is not a factor in the crash. Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the accident.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Randall Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and LifeLink Air assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.