Barn Theatre offers a summer full of live theater performances

The Barn Theatre’s summer season will be full of music, magic, mystery and humor with three shows to delight theater fans of all ages.

The season will start with a production of Roald Dahl’s "Matilda the Musical.”

Based on the 1988 novel of the same name, the show follows Matilda, a super smart girl who just happens to have special powers, as she tries to rise above unloving parents and a cruel headmistress to find a loving home of her own. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24, and at 2 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25. Tickets go on sale May 17.

“Who’s in Bed With the Butler,” a comedy-mystery surrounding the last requests of a billionaire and the romantic entanglements of the butler, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Aug 3-5 and 10-12, and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 and 13. Tickets go on sale July 12.

In September, audiences will be able to laugh along as four residents of the Magnolia Place Assisted Living try to solve the mystery of the new nurse in “Four Old Broads.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Sep. 21-23 and 28-30, as well as 2 p.m. Sep. 24 and Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barn Theatre is known for staging a variety of shows including musicals, dramas and comedies. In September 2022, it staged Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple." Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Founded in 1965 in a former horse barn, The Barn Theatre has been offering community theater to local audiences for more than 50 years. Located in the Cardinal Square building in downtown Willmar, it has theater seating for 220. Amenities include handicapped-accessible parking, handrails on aisle seats and hearing-assist devices.

The mission of The Barn Theatre is “to provide affordable, quality performing art to the community.” The Barn promotes community involvement, affords opportunities for personal growth for its volunteers, displays and develops talent, and provides leadership for the fine arts.

For more information, contact The Barn at 320-235-9500; 321 Fourth St. S.W., downtown Willmar; visit the website at thebarntheatre.com or find The Barn Theatre on Facebook.