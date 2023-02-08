99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Barn Theatre review: Sinister and thrilling mystery will keep audience wondering who will win

"Wait Until Dark," a Barn Theatre production, will have four more shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12.

Wait Until Dark 012723 008.jpg
Murderer Harry Roat puts on a rubber glove to avoid having fingerprints in the home of Susy Hendrix during a dress rehearsal of "Wait Until Dark" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Hope Onnen, Willmar
February 08, 2023 08:11 AM

The Barn Theatre presents “Wait Until Dark,” a sinister and thrilling mystery play written by Frederick Knott.

The show opened on Feb. 2, under the combined direction of Allen Clark and Cole Woltjer. The scene is set with a stellar cast that includes Barn veterans and newcomers alike. The curtain rises for the remaining shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and a 2 p.m. matinee show on Feb. 12.

“Wait Until Dark” includes the familiar faces of Malachi Elmhorst, Averi Linn, Bailey Stahl and Reagan Toedter. Newcomers Gavin Johnson, Gabby Pederson, and Rod Schaffran help round out this dramatic story. The crew comprises the talents of Chloe Jensen (stage manager), Steve Gralish (set), Jan Buzzeo (costumer), Melissa Mangen (seamstress), Becky Sorenson (props) and Eric Harp (lighting).

The show takes the audience to the basement apartment of Sam and Susy Hendrix (Johnson and Stahl) in Greenwich Village. The 1980s are reflected well in the stage with the signature checkered floor, furniture and appliances. The costumes showcase the style of the decade.

The tale begins with crooks Talman and Sgt. Carlino (Toedter and Elmhorst) entering the Hendrix apartment under the guise of quick and easy money. After their short reunion, we are introduced to Henry Roat Jr./Sr. (Schaffran) a master of his craft who has already put his plot in motion. Talman and Carlino discover quickly that they will need to work together to avoid future jail time. Their task is to locate a doll with secret contents hidden inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show continues to the next day where we meet Sam, a local photographer, and Susy, his vision-impaired wife. Sam has a photoshoot in Asbury Park, leaving Susy alone for the day. Enter Gloria (Pederson), the couple’s young neighbor who helps Susy buy groceries.

One by one the crooks come and go to Hendrix’s apartment searching for the doll. Stahl brings to life the complex emotions Susy feels as she begins to piece together the truth about the doll. Susy sends the crooks on a wild chase for the doll to Sam’s studio while Gloria helps make the apartment pitch dark to give Susy the advantage.

Stahl showcases Susy, a seemingly helpless individual, as an observant, clever, and resilient person ready to outsmart the criminals. Stahl truly shines on stage acting opposite Toedter as he displays Talman’s change of heart in the search for the doll.

Pederson accurately portrays the complicated emotions of a young teenager having a crush on her married neighbor to being willing to step up and help Susy outsmart the crooks.

The show ends with the climax of Susy versus Roat in the apartment with the whole stage in darkness as eerie music fills the background. Schaffran’s chilling and sinister presence against Stahl’s frightened voice will make the audience wonder who will win during this final showdown in the dark.

Hope Onnen has appeared in other productions in high school, college and the Barn Theatre. She is a teacher at KMS High School, where she is also the head speech coach.

What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown