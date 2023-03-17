Basketball fandom at girls state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat ran through the area in the Class A state girls basketball tournament on Friday.

BOLD Warriors and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars were both in the Class A state semifinals at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Warriors were able to make school history.

Facing second-seeded Hayfield, BOLD is headed to the state finals for the first time in school history with a 58-46 victory.

The third-seeded Warriors face top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl for the Class A state championship at noon Saturday back at Williams Arena.

The defense-minded Warriors, seeded third in the tournament, held the Vikings to 36.7% shooting. They also forced Hayfield into 22 turnovers and had nine blocks.

BBE just missed joining BOLD in the championship game.

In the first game of the Class A semifinals, the Jaguars led MIB 32-26 at halftime. But the Rangers were able to chip away at BBE's lead, using a 14-0 run to go up 49-48 with 5:50 to play. MIB led the rest of the way for a 61-57 victory.

BBE plays for third place against Hayfield at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University-St. Paul.

BBE Jaguars fans cheer on the Jaguars during the Class A state semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Youngsters show their support for BOLD Warriors during the Class A state semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune