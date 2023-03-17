6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Basketball fandom at girls state tournament

The BOLD and BBE girls basketball teams had a good cheering section as they competed in the state tournament on Friday, March 17.

State Basketball 031723 001.jpg
BOLD students cheer on the Warriors during the Class A state semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Macy Moore
Today at 4:11 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat ran through the area in the Class A state girls basketball tournament on Friday.

BOLD Warriors and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars were both in the Class A state semifinals at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Warriors were able to make school history.

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
BOLD plays for its first state title Saturday after beating No. 2 Hayfield, 58-46
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Facing second-seeded Hayfield, BOLD is headed to the state finals for the first time in school history with a 58-46 victory.

The third-seeded Warriors face top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl for the Class A state championship at noon Saturday back at Williams Arena.

The defense-minded Warriors, seeded third in the tournament, held the Vikings to 36.7% shooting. They also forced Hayfield into 22 turnovers and had nine blocks.

BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

BBE just missed joining BOLD in the championship game.

In the first game of the Class A semifinals, the Jaguars led MIB 32-26 at halftime. But the Rangers were able to chip away at BBE's lead, using a 14-0 run to go up 49-48 with 5:50 to play. MIB led the rest of the way for a 61-57 victory.

BBE plays for third place against Hayfield at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University-St. Paul.

State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
BBE Jaguars fans cheer on the Jaguars during the Class A state semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Youngsters show their support for BOLD Warriors during the Class A state semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Basketball 031723 004.jpg
The BBE Jaguars band plays during the Class A state semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

