Beaver Falls, Birch Coulee parks in Renville County now open to vehicle traffic

Renville County Parks announced that the park gates in Beaver Falls and Birch Coulee parks have been opened up to vehicle traffic as of Tuesday, April 18.

Renville County has opened the gates and entrances to the Beaver Falls and Birch Coulee county parks. Anderson Lake County Park, Lake Allie County Park, Mack Lake County Park, Skalbekken County Park and Vicksburg County Park remain closed due to flooding. Beaver Creek in Beavers Falls County Park is shown in this West Central Tribune file photo from July 2017.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
Today at 2:28 PM

OLIVIA — Renville County Parks opened the gates to vehicle traffic at two county parks on Tuesday.

The gates at Beaver Falls and Birch Coulee parks have been opened.

According to the news release, gates at Anderson Lake, Lake Allie, Mack Lake, Skalbekken and Vicksburg parks will remain closed until further notice due to flooding.

For more information on Renville County Parks, visit the parks page at www.renvillecountymn.com , or call 320-523-3747. Renville County Parks is also on Facebook .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
