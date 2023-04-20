Beaver Falls, Birch Coulee parks in Renville County now open to vehicle traffic

OLIVIA — Renville County Parks opened the gates to vehicle traffic at two county parks on Tuesday.

The gates at Beaver Falls and Birch Coulee parks have been opened.

According to the news release, gates at Anderson Lake, Lake Allie, Mack Lake, Skalbekken and Vicksburg parks will remain closed until further notice due to flooding.

For more information on Renville County Parks, visit the parks page at www.renvillecountymn.com , or call 320-523-3747. Renville County Parks is also on Facebook .