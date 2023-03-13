Beet pellet fire reported Friday still smoldering at Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville

RENVILLE — A fire in a beet pellet bin first reported Friday at the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative on the east edge of Renville is still smoldering.

Related:







Renville Fire Chief Aaron Haen said in a phone interview Monday afternoon with the West Central Tribune that the fire is believed to be under control. The Renville Fire Department is working with staff on the factory site to watch for any flare-ups in the bin.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the plant, located at 83550 County Road 21, around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Haen. All were accounted for and no one was injured.

According to Haen, crews were on scene containing the fire until about 3 a.m. Saturday. Crews came back around 9 a.m. Saturday and stayed on scene until about 5 p.m.

Fire departments from Granite Falls, Danube, Sacred Heart, Olivia, Bird Island, Prinsburg and Willmar assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the co-op expressed gratitude to the multiple departments who responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Haen said.

The co-op in its brief statement also said it would do further investigation into the cause.