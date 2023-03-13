6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Beet pellet fire reported Friday still smoldering at Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville

A fire at the Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville was reported Friday night. According to Renville Fire Chief Aaron Haen, the fire was still smoldering Monday, but under control.

The exterior of the Southern Minnesota beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville is pictured in this undated photo.
The exterior of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville is pictured in this undated photo.
West Central Tribune file photo
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
March 13, 2023 05:54 PM

RENVILLE — A fire in a beet pellet bin first reported Friday at the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative on the east edge of Renville is still smoldering.

Related:

Renville Fire Chief Aaron Haen said in a phone interview Monday afternoon with the West Central Tribune that the fire is believed to be under control. The Renville Fire Department is working with staff on the factory site to watch for any flare-ups in the bin.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the plant, located at 83550 County Road 21, around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Haen. All were accounted for and no one was injured.

According to Haen, crews were on scene containing the fire until about 3 a.m. Saturday. Crews came back around 9 a.m. Saturday and stayed on scene until about 5 p.m.

Fire departments from Granite Falls, Danube, Sacred Heart, Olivia, Bird Island, Prinsburg and Willmar assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the co-op expressed gratitude to the multiple departments who responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Haen said.

The co-op in its brief statement also said it would do further investigation into the cause.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Charter amendment fails due to single no vote
March 13, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott