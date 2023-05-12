99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Benson, Franklin farmers among those re-elected to Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council

Director Patrick O'Leary, of Benson, was re-elected to represent District 4, and director Pat Sullivan, of Franklin, was re-elected to represent District 5 and District 6 of the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which directs investment of soybean checkoff dollars.

The 2023 election for the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council returned five directors to the board, including Benson and Franklin farmers.
Today at 3:53 PM

MANKATO — Two western Minnesota farmers were among those re-elected to the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council for 2023.

Director Patrick O'Leary, of Benson, was re-elected to represent District 4, and director Pat Sullivan, of Franklin, was re-elected to represent District 5 and District 6, according to a news release from the council.

Five seats were up for election. Bill Zurn, District 1, 2 and 3, of Callaway, won his re-election bid, as did Ron Obermoller, of Brewster, District 7, and Rochelle Krusemark, Martin County, District 8. Each director's three-year term on the council begins July 1.

Nearly 4,000 Minnesota farmers received ballots for this election, which is administered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The council, which is chaired by Bird Island farmer Joe Serbus, will elect officers at its June board meeting.

The soybean checkoff is federally mandated by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act. Every time a Minnesota soybean farmer sells soybeans, one half of 1% of the market price is checked off. Half of the checkoff is invested by Minnesota, while the other half is directed by the United Soybean Board.

The news release describes the work of the 15 elected farmers that comprise the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council board, which is to direct the investments toward developing new uses for soybeans, expanding markets, researching new production practices and technologies and promoting the use of soybeans.

