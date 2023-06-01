99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Benson instructor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving students seeking change of venue

The attorney for Roger Ebnet, a former Benson teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct involving students, is asking for change of venue from Swift County.

Roger Ebnet
Roger Ebnet
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:00 PM

BENSON — The attorney for a Benson elementary school instructor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving students is asking for a change of venue from Swift County .

Attorney Daniel Mohs asked the district court for a change of venue on behalf of Roger Ebnet, 60, of Benson, during a hearing before District Judge Melissa Listug in Benson on Wednesday.

The court took the motion under advisement.

In his motion, Mohs asked for the change of venue “because of the potentially prejudicial information being disseminated throughout the community, including newspaper articles and by word of mouth among members of the community, that creates a reasonable likelihood that a fair trial cannot be had in Swift County.”

Ebnet is charged with three amended counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. He was arrested and taken into custody on December 2, 2022, and is free on conditions after posting a $25,000 bond.

He is accused of sexual conduct against three male students, ages 7 and 8, in a classroom at the Northside Elementary School in Benson, where he was an instructor. The criminal complaint alleges that a videotape shows the defendant placing each of the students between his legs. Ebnet is observed in the video placing the boys’ hands behind their backs and under his own groin area as he moves behind them, according to the complaint.

The long-time instructor is well-known in the community for his role as an educator. The Minnesota Rural Education Association recognized him in 2017 with its Educator of Excellence award. It cited his role in organizing community events such as Kids Day, raising funds for the community’s baseball fields and programs and obtaining funds for the school district through Target Corporation and State Farm Insurance.

