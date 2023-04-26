99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Benson, Minnesota, man sentenced to 23 months for violating restraining order

Alexander Michael Forsberg, 26, of Benson, was sentenced in Swift County District Court to serve 23 months in prison for violating a restraining order filed against him, barring contact with a female who was a juvenile at the time.

gavel-2.jpg
By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
Today at 5:31 PM

BENSON — A Benson man is serving 23 months in prison for violating a restraining order filed against him.

Alexander Michael Forsberg, 27, formerly of Robbinsdale and Moorhead, pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of harassment — violating a restraining order against a victim under the age of 18.

Alexander.Michael.Forsberg.Mug.022723
Alexander Michael Forsberg
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections.

In exchange, three other felony harassment counts were dismissed in the case and another Swift County case charging him with terroristic threats was also dismissed. The county attorney, according to the plea petition, also agreed to a "bottom of the box" prison sentence, meaning the shortest term within the expected sentencing guidelines range of 23-32 months, based on Forsberg’s criminal history score.

Judge David Mennis sentenced Forsberg on Feb. 27, and granted him credit for 119 days already served in custody.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the state Department of Corrections website, Forsberg's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault is Feb. 12, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the criminal complaint, Swift County District Court issued an ex parte order granting a harassment restraining order against Forsberg on Oct. 15, 2021, barring him from contacting a juvenile female or her mother.

Related:

In Minnesota, an ex parte order is an emergency relief typically granted when there is an immediate threat. The party filing for emergency relief must show cause to why the relief is necessary.

Forsberg was served the order the same day and did not request a hearing to contest the restraining order.

On Nov. 14, 2021, a Benson police officer responded to a possible violation of the order, learning that Forsberg had sent messages on Nov. 1 asking the girl's brother to get her to lift the restraining order.

According to the complaint, Forsberg had also posted on social media the license plate number of one of the family’s vehicles scrawled into a notebook, asking someone to contact them and tell them to lift the restraining order.

More by Dale Morin:
042223.N.WCT.MortonFlooding.001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Minnesota River remains in flood stage at Granite Falls, Morton
The Minnesota River remains above flood stage in Granite Falls and above major flood stage at Morton. The river at Montevideo also remains at major flood stage.
April 21, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Police tape and multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a Granite Falls, Minnesota, residence Monday, April 10, 2023, after an apparent shooting incident.
Local
Two officers fired their guns while serving warrant in Granite Falls, Minnesota, including one who was shot
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says two police officers fired their guns April 10 in Granite Falls while serving a search warrant and coming under fire themselves.
April 14, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Burger King April 14, 2023
Business
Franchisee closes Burger King sites in Willmar, Litchfield, Montevideo, Redwood Falls and in Upper Midwest
Meridian Restaurants Unlimited has closed a number of Burger King sites in April after declaring bankruptcy in March.
April 14, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
gavel.jpg
Local
Man imprisoned for fleeing police from Atwater to Grove City, Minnesota, where he crashed stolen pickup
Marvin Franco Morales, 26, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for fleeing police. Morales led law enforcement on a high-speed chase after he was reported to have stolen a vehicle from the east edge of Willmar in 2021.
April 13, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

On Nov. 1, 2021, Forsberg sent multiple messages to the brother via SnapChat asking him to “take care of this for me,” and even promised the brother that he would buy him a car when it was done. The brother didn’t see the messages until Nov. 14, according to the complaint.

Forsberg made his first appearance on the charges on Nov. 19, 2021, and a competency evaluation was ordered less than a week later. Forsberg was found incompetent to stand trial by Judge Mennis in January of 2022.

Forsberg entered in-patient treatment in February 2022, and case proceedings resumed in July of 2022 after he was found competent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forsberg’s public criminal history record shows two prior domestic violence-related convictions with the last 10 years, according to the criminal complaint. He was convicted of second-degree assault in Clay County during January of 2019 and was previously convicted in Swift County District Court for felony threats of violence in October of 2018.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Quillan and Kim Roe
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs: Behind the Bluegrass with the Roe Family Singers at the Ripple Center in Aitkin
April 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
042623.F.WCT.prairie-arts-chorale-group-picture.png
Arts and Entertainment
Prairie Arts Chorale to sing you home at spring concerts in Redwood Falls, Montevideo and Spicer
April 26, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Running tracks and rolling fairways
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.017.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown