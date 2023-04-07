50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Benson, Minnesota, man sentenced to 36 months for assault after firing handgun during argument

Andrew Hunter Busch, 23, was convicted of felony second-degree assault and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly handling a dangerous weapon for threatening two women with a handgun before he fired a round into the air during an argument.

gavel.jpg
By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
Today at 6:45 AM

BENSON — A Benson man was sentenced to 36 months in prison after he was accused of pointing and firing a handgun during an argument.

Andrew.Hunter.Busch.Mug
Andrew Hunter Busch
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Andrew Hunter Busch, 23, was sentenced Feb. 14 in Swift County District Court on one count of second-degree assault, a felony, and an amended misdemeanor charge of recklessly handling a dangerous weapon.

The misdemeanor was reduced from a felony charge of intentionally discharging a firearm. The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement that also dismissed two other felonies — second-degree assault and terroristic threats.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge David Mennis also ordered a 90-day jail sentence for the misdemeanor charge, for which Busch received full credit for already serving.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Busch’s expected release date is Oct. 21, 2024.

The woman who had reported the dispute told law enforcement that she had been in her garage when she heard Busch and the first woman arguing while they were parked nearby, according to the complaint.

When the woman who resides at the residence went out to talk with the woman in the vehicle, Busch opened the passenger side door, opened the glove compartment and grabbed a handgun. According to the complaint, Busch then threatened both women that he would shoot them before he fired one round in the air.

The woman who lived there then ran into the house to call 911 and heard a second shot as she did so. She told law enforcement that she was scared because she didn’t know if Busch had shot the other woman, according to the complaint.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
