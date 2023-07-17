Benson, Minnesota, woman sentenced to 52 months for drug possession in a school zone

BENSON — A Benson woman has begun serving a prison sentence of more than four years after pleading guilty to an amended charge of possessing drugs within a school zone.

Jennifer Lynn Nagle Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Jennifer Lynn Nagle, 50, was sentenced in Swift County District Court to 52 months for third-degree drug possession — possessing methamphetamine in a school zone — and was given 31 days' credit for time served.

Nagle was initially charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession but the charge was amended to the third-degree after it was determined Nagle’s residence and the drugs located within were in a school zone, according to court documents.

According to the sentencing order from Judge David Mennis, it is concurrent with a 51-month sentence that was stayed for a separate conviction of third-degree drug possession in a school zone.

In exchange for her plea, one other criminal case was dismissed entirely. Per the plea, she also pleaded guilty to a count of driving after cancellation in another case, in which a second charge of failing to provide proof of insurance was dismissed. A concurrent 365-day sentence, with credit for 40 days, was ordered for the gross misdemeanor driving charge during the March 27 sentencing.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Nagle is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must server two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release. Nagle’s expected release date is Jan. 14, 2026.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement on Nov. 17, 2022, executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 15th Street North in Benson.

Nagle opened the door to law enforcement, and she was detained.

A search of the residence yielded 0.27 grams of a white crystal substance found within a $50 bill, which tested positive for methamphetamine. A plastic container with residue that also tested positive for methamphetamine was found in the living room. Hypodermic needles were also found in the kitchen trash, underneath the trash bag.

According to the complaint, Nagle estimated there was a quarter of a gram of methamphetamine in the $50 bill. She confirmed the methamphetamine found in the bill was hers. She told law enforcement that she had used earlier in the morning to help her get up and get moving.

Nagle and her defense attorney were unsuccessful in obtaining a delay in sentencing on the various cases in order for her to enter treatment. According to a March letter to Judge Mennis, she had located a bed at a high-intensity, dual diagnosis program intended for opioid and stimulant use disorder.