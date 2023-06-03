Benson Public Schools mulls decision on whether to keep Braves as mascot

BENSON — School board members at Benson Public Schools are waiting to learn more about new legislation banning the use of Native American mascots before deciding whether to seek an exemption or to change the school’s name.

Superintendent Dennis Laumeyer said the district is looking for guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education on the new legislation before taking any action on whether to continue as the Benson Braves .

The legislation is part of the education bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz . It prohibits the use of Native American names or mascots by schools, but allows them to seek an exemption. Those seeking an exemption must submit their request to the 11 federally recognized tribal nations in the state as well as the Tribal Nations Education Committee by Sept. 1, 2023.

The 11 tribal entities and the committee must provide unanimous approval by Dec. 15, 2023, if a school is to continue using a mascot or name.

Laumeyer said that at this time, the district does not know who the appropriate contacts are or the process for seeking an exemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board members have discussed the possibility that this legislation would be approved, and community members have been informed about it, according to the superintendent. He noted that the issue has been part of discussions at the legislature for the last three sessions.

State Senator Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, introduced a bill this session that became incorporated into the broader education bill that is now law.

The Benson School District originally had the mascot of the Plowboys, which is still in use by the town’s amateur baseball team. The school has had the Braves as its mascot for “many, many years,” according to Laumeyer.

The school had been among the districts challenged previously about the mascot by the American Civil Liberties Union. The school uses no more than the mascot and logo, according to the superintendent. It does not have any chants or other emblems or activities associated with the mascot, he explained.

The new legislation could prove costly for the district if the mascot must be eliminated. The superintendent said it’s possible the district could see costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Brave mascot is painted on gymnasium floors and other locations, as well as engraved on the exterior of the school building. Everything from sports teams uniforms to letter stationary would need to be replaced.

The legislation offers no funding for a transition. The district has not set aside funds for the potential costs associated with replacing the mascot. It would likely require as much as three years for the district to comply with all of the requirements, he said.

Along with the financial costs, changing the name and mascot would likely prove difficult for many. The mascot has represented the community and thousands of alumni for many years.

“It’s certainly a time that these names are contentious and we want to be sure we do what is the right interest of everyone,” Laumeyer said of the decision ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislation does not identify the schools with Native American names or mascots. A 2019 Duluth News Tribune article identified 11 schools in the state with Native American names or mascots. Benson and Menahga are among those using “Braves,” while a number of schools use “Warriors” as a mascot.

The BOLD School district uses the "Warriors" logo and mascot, but does not believe the new legislation will affect it. The Warriors name and icon was not inspired by any Native American group and the district does not use any Native American iconography. Contributed / BOLD High School

The BOLD School district serving the Olivia, Bird Island and Lake Lillian communities uses the name Warriors as a mascot. Superintendent Jim Menton said he believes the district will not be affected by the legislation. The name was not inspired by any Native American group and the district does not use any Native American iconography, he explained.

“While some people have told me we need to be ready to change it, I am going to rely on people's common sense and not worry too much about it for now,” he told the Tribune in an email.

