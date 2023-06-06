Bethesda Grand and Club Suites in Willmar begins final phase of multi-year renovation, construction project

WILLMAR — The final phase of renovations at Bethesda Grand and Club Suites kicked off earlier this month with a groundbreaking for the addition of 16 single-occupancy rooms that will connect the H and G wings of the facility, as well as renovating the east wing of the senior care facility into the “neighborhoods” that have already been constructed on the west wing.

“Since we started this campus redevelopment design several years ago, the world has changed in many ways,” said Bethesda President and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Haefner, noting the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and the rise in construction costs.

“We understand the financial and workforce struggles that exist today in our senior living and health care environment across our nation, and there were many good reasons for us to decide against proceeding with this final phase. But the most important reasons brought us to where we are today, to proceed forward for the benefit of the people we serve today and the people we will serve in the future.”

Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner speaks to the crowd during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new addition at Bethesda Grand and Club Suites in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Not only has Bethesda made capital investments in recent years, it has also made significant investments in its staff, noted Haefner.

“As we make capital improvements and investments in our construction projects in upgrading our living spaces, we are also just as committed to investing in our team members,” she said. “During the past two years, Bethesda has funded over $2 million of wage increases for our staff members and we will continue to keep our team members' needs as a top priority. We couldn’t do any of this without our compassionate caregivers. They make our buildings home, they make ordinary days extraordinary days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Construction has been working with Bethesda on all its expansion and renovation projects since 2015, including construction of the North Pointe campus in New London and the addition of skilled-nursing beds at Bethesda Grand to allow the move of residents from Bethesda Heritage Center , which was located near Calvary Lutheran Church.

“Working in an active senior center is something that is filled with all sorts of challenges — air quality, sound restrictions, working hours, schedules, resident traffic patterns are all daily conversations and something that we are constantly working on,” said Dan Jacobs of Marcus Construction. “Keeping residents and staff safe is our highest priority. Bethesda has always been an active partner in helping make these projects safe and successful.”

The two-phase Town Square renovations at the Willmar campus took place in 2018-2019 and included the addition of Brothers Cafe+Bistro, a gift shop, an intergenerational activity room, a fireside area for visiting, a private meeting room and Carrie’s Chapel.

Renovations completed in 2020-21 included the remodeling of the west wing into “neighborhoods” that serve around 20 residents in a more home-like, intimate setting for living spaces. The renovation included kitchen remodels, bathroom updates, and new flooring and paint.

Bethesda board chair Roger Ahrenholz gives remarks regarding the new expansion at Bethesda Grand and Club Suites during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“Throughout this journey, we have celebrated the merger of Heritage Center and Pleasantview into the setting we now know as Bethesda Grand and Club Suites,” said Bethesda board member Roger Ahrenholz. “Together, we’ve also witnessed the transformation of life at Bethesda through construction of a Town Center with the introduction of the cafe and the chapel space, which bring to surface new opportunities to serve through Bethesda’s mission. Through the pandemic, the leadership team continued to move forward through the transition as they completed enhancements to the west and memory care neighborhoods.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Chief Development Officer Caroline Chan recalled when her grandmother lived at Bethesda and she would drive by thinking about visiting, but deciding that she would postpone due to not wanting to interrupt other residents’ lives with her toddlers running around in the open spaces.

“In the design that we had at that time, we didn’t have a lot of family spaces,” Chan said. “Since she passed in 2015, we’ve done a lot of growing and a lot of changing and a lot of opportunities to really enhance the experiences that our residents and our families can have together. I’m extremely excited and extremely humbled to be a part of this and honor the families that come ahead and the opportunities that they will have in this final phase of our plan that has been in a vision for so long, finally comes to life and we have the opportunity to celebrate this.”