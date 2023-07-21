Bid for demolition of Willmar City Auditorium rejected, public tours scheduled for August

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday approved rejecting the only bid it received for either remediating the lead and asbestos at the City Auditorium or an alternate of demolition of the building.

The council was presented a report in September 2022 by Todd Grover of MacDonald & Mack Architects regarding the City Auditorium, which is in overall good condition, but needs more than $800,000 in repairs just to maintain it.

The report also showed that in order to improve the building enough for reuse, the cost will be another $620,000 to $3.62 million, which would include developing a reuse plan, creating construction documents, making the building accessible on all floors and installing a sprinkler system.

Portions of the Willmar Auditorium are starting to see some signs of wear, including the cracking of the cast concrete Works Progress Administration relief panels that adorn the front of the building, shown here on Sept. 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

The total cost for repairs and maintenance, as well as the required reconstruction for reuse, would be approximately $1.43 million to $4.48 million, according to Grover.

The City Council earlier this year approved releasing bid documents for lead remediation and asbestos removal from the City Auditorium with an alternate option of submitting bids for demolition of the building.

City staff worked with Greg Myers of Midwest Environmental Consulting to create the bid documents and to walk through the building with potential bidders, which took place June 5 with four contractors touring the building, according to City Operations Director Kyle Box.

Bids were opened June 26, but only one bid was received — Landwehr Construction of St. Cloud submitted a bid for demolition of the building at a cost of approximately $1.24 million. No bids were received for lead remediation or asbestos removal.

“After staff had a chance to review the documentation … staff do not feel comfortable moving forward with that alternate bid and that’s why in your documents this evening you see the recommendation is to reject the bid. Council does reserve that right to reject the bid,” Box told the council, noting he had made Landwehr Construction aware of the recommendation.

He also told the council that if it chose to move forward with demolition, the preservation of historic artifacts from the building was not included in the bidding process, but could be negotiated with Landwehr Construction for potentially increased costs.

It was also discovered during the walk-through that the entire electrical system of the building would have to be removed and replaced, and that would add to any costs for remediation or demolition.

“What was the logic, why the electrical system, the entire system, the wires and everything, have to be removed and put in new?” asked Councilor Rick Fagerlie.

Box explained that it was discovered that the electrical equipment was original to the building when it was built in approximately 1935 and contains mercury material. In the case of refurbishment, that mercury would have to be remediated and the electrical system replaced. If the building is demolished, the mercury would still have to be abated.

“Whoever’s going to clean the building would have to abate the mercury, as well, which resulted in an amendment of the project and may or may not increase the amount and scope of the project outside of what we had originally proposed,” Box said, noting it would result in a complete overhaul of the Auditorium’s electrical system and the cost of that is unknown.

Councilor Carl Shuldes asked Box if he knew why only one bid was received and why nobody bid on the remediation of the lead and asbestos.

Box informed the council that he had reached out to Myers to ask that question, and Myers had reached out to the four contractors that walked through the building. Two of the contractors did not respond to the inquiry, one stated they were too busy and could not fit it into their schedule and the other stated their bid would have been well over $1 million just for the remediation.

Councilor Tom Butterfield asked city engineer Jared Voge of Bolton & Menk if he would be able to advise if $1.24 million is a reasonable bid for the demolition of the building or if it was too high.

“In all honesty, I have not been overly involved in this project, so I would be speculating at this point,” Voge said.

“If we didn’t reject the bid, if we didn’t accept the bid, and let it just stay out there, how long could we hold that bid?” asked Councilor Justin Ask. Box informed the council it had 60 days from the June 26 bid opening to make the decision.

Councilor Julie Asmus asked if remediation would be needed if the council decided to only demolish two-thirds of the building, leaving the front portion of the building that contains the war room and the historic facades, or if that could just be buried under a new addition. Box did not know the answer to that question.

The city will be offering tours of the Auditorium Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 at times yet to be determined to make the public more aware of the condition of the building. The city will provide face masks and foot coverings to those who wish to wear them during the tour.