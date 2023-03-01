99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Big Lake, Minnesota, man sentenced to stayed prison, probation for kidnapping 2-year-old in Pope County

Benigno Alvarez-Gutierrez, 22, was convicted of kidnapping for snatching a toddler from his bedroom in rural Westport. Alvarez-Gutierrez will serve probation while a prison sentence is stayed.

Location: Westport, Minnesota
Location: Westport, Minnesota<br/>
West Central Tribune / Datawrapper
By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
March 01, 2023 07:33 AM

GLENWOOD — The 22-year-old man charged in Pope County with snatching a toddler from his bedroom in the night has been sentenced to probation and a stayed prison term.

Ramirez Alvarez.jpg
Benigno Alvarez-Gutierrez
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

Benigno Alvarez-Gutierrez, originally charged as Victor Ramirez Alvarez, was sentenced Feb. 9 in Pope County District Court to three years of supervised probation for felony kidnapping. A 21-month prison sentence was stayed.

He will be monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections — Field Services. If he successfully completes probation, he will not serve any of the prison time.

Alvarez-Gutierrez was arrested March 17, 2022, after an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old male.

Alvarez-Gutierrez knew the child and the child's mother, and knew the layout of their rural Westport home, according to the filed criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

When interviewed by law enforcement after she reported her son missing in the early morning hours of March 17, the mother named Alvarez-Gutierrez. She said Alvarez-Gutierrez “was very fond of her son” and would frequently give them both rides, according to the complaint.

The child was found safe late that day in an unoccupied garage located in Zion Township in Stearns County. A woman there reported finding the child in a booster-style seat in her garage.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother returned home from work after 2 a.m. and sometime later discovered her child was missing when she headed to the bedroom she shared with her son. He had been in the care of family members, and they reported putting him to bed at 8 p.m.

More Pope County news:

While searching for the child, family members found a note written in both English and Spanish asking for forgiveness for taking the child and indicating a prior plan to do so.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to the home found what appeared to be footprints outside of the child’s bedroom. A canine brought to the scene was alerted to the child’s scent, and followed it down the driveway and on a roadway before it was lost.

The Amber Alert for the boy was eventually issued at 4:36 p.m. March 17. Authorities received a tip that Alvarez-Gutierrez had been seen with a child around 8:15 p.m.

A search of Alvarez-Gutierrez’s residence yielded clothing the child was last seen wearing, but not the boy.

He was stopped while he was driving at 11:14 p.m. that day, but the boy was not with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alvarez-Gutierrez admitted to taking the boy in an interview with law enforcement, according to the complaint, and said he dropped the boy off in the empty garage. He knew the people at the residence, but they were not home and were not told of the child's presence.

More by Dale Morin:
Bradley James Westphal
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in woman's overdose death
Bradley James Westphal, 38, of Olivia, pleaded guilty in the 2021 death of 57-year-old Connie Havens, of Loveland, Colorado. Westphal was charged with providing the fentanyl that caused her overdose.
March 03, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
gavel.jpg
Local
Marietta, Minnesota, man serving prison time for firing shotgun in air to 'grab man's attention' in a dispute
Keith Alan Powelson, 46, will serve prison time after a jury found him guilty on four charges of second-degree assault. Powelson was charged after he told a Lac qui Parle County sheriff's deputy that he fired a single shotgun shell in the air to grab a man's attention after a verbal dispute.
March 03, 2023 04:23 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Police lights
Local
Bystanders assist Willmar police officer with the arrest of suspects during struggle
Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt thanked an unidentified group of bystanders for their help in assisting an officer during a struggle with two suspects after the officer attempted to arrest one of them.
February 23, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
gavel-2.jpg
Local
Tracy, Minnesota, man sentenced to two years in prison for prohibited possession of ammunition
Kenneth Lee McCaig, 46, of Tracy, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for possessing ammunition while he was prohibited from doing so due to a previous conviction.
February 23, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

An examination to determine Alvarez-Gutierrez's competency was ordered in August. Upon receipt of the report, Judge Melissa Listug in October ruled he was competent to proceed.

Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in November. A charge of depriving another person of custodial/parental rights was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Alvarez-Gutierrez at sentencing in February also was ordered to serve 329 days in jail, for which he received full credit.

Among the many probation conditions ordered by Judge Listug are cooperating with any searches, obtaining permission before leaving the state, not using or possessing firearms, not using alcohol or controlled substances and having no contact with the child or the child's family.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown