Bill Adams appointed next Willmar Public Schools superintendent

The Willmar School Board more than a year ago approved a succession plan for the expected June 2024 retirement of Jeff Holm. Adams was then hired as assistant superintendent, a role he's held the past year.

Bill Adams 120222 001.jpg
Willmar Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams reads "Different — A Great Thing to Be!" by Heather Avis to Ryan Cihak's fourth-grade classroom at Lakeland Elementary School on Dec. 1, 2022. Adams has been appointed the next superintendent.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
By Susan Lunneborg and Dale Morin
Today at 1:23 PM

WILLMAR — In keeping with its succession plan, the next superintendent of Willmar Public Schools will be Bill Adams, who has been serving for the past year as assistant superintendent.

Bill Adams, Assistant Superintendent, Willmar Public Schools, 2023
Bill Adams, Assistant Superintendent, Willmar Public Schools
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

The Willmar School Board at its Aug. 14 meeting voted unanimously to appoint Adams to succeed Jeff Holm, who is retiring at the end of the coming school year.

Board member Jay Lawton asked Adams how he felt about the matter.

“I absolutely want to stay here,” Adams said at the meeting. “If the board moves forward with the appointment, I am 100 percent committed to negotiating a contract.”

Holm had announced in March 2022 his plans to retire in June 2024 . The board approved a succession plan to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Jeff.Holm
Jeff Holm, Willmar Superintendent
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

In April 2022, the board hired Adams as assistant superintendent. Adams, who previously served as superintendent in New London-Spicer , began his position in July 2022.

"Over the past year, Dr. Adams demonstrated dedication and an understanding of the district's unique needs. His collaborative approach and commitment to fostering educational excellence have resonated with educators, staff, students and the broader community," Holm said in a news release.

Adams is the current president of the Willmar Rotary Club and a member of several other civic organizations in the community.

"Dr. Adams has shown great leadership qualities and a strong willingness to be involved in the community," said Justin Bos, chairman of the School Board, in the release. "The board is confident that under his leadership, Willmar Public Schools will continue to provide a strong education for students in our area and to be a great place to work for staff."

020520.B.WCT.Bos.jpg
Justin Bos

Adams' proven track record and passion for education make him a natural fit to steer the district in its commitment to continuous improvement, the district said.

“I have some big shoes to fill following Dr. Holm’s leadership of the Willmar Public School District,” Adams said in the news release. “I am beyond thrilled to be appointed the next superintendent and I look forward to continuing to cultivate positive relationships in our outstanding school district and community.”

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
