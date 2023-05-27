Birch Coulee County Park becomes outdoor classroom for Renville County students

OLIVIA — The Renville County Parks and EDA departments, along with an Education Day planning committee, hosted the second annual Renville County Parks Outdoor Education Day on Wednesday, May 17, at Birch Coulee County Park.

“The goal of this event is to expose students to the county parks and outdoor activities available locally, while educating them on a variety of environmental and safety topics in a fun setting,” said Jesse Diehn, Renville County Parks manager, in a news release. “Like our volunteer t-shirts said, not all classrooms have four walls.”

“We reached out to all school districts in the County to see if they would have an interest in participating and were happy that it worked for four schools to join us this year,” said Stefanie Ryan, Renville County communications and grants coordinator, in the release. “We had approximately 190 students, teachers, and chaperones from Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (BLHS), Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW), Prairie Lutheran, Renville County West (RCW), as well as local home-schooled students, attend.”

The planning committee comprised representatives from several Renville County departments and organizations, each of whom hosted an educational booth. Students were divided into nine groups and rotated through the educational booths, learning about a variety of topics. Students enjoyed lunch and time exploring the park before they headed back to school.

This year’s topics and presenters included:



Geocaching , Renville County Public Health/Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP)

, Renville County Public Health/Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Drone Demonstration , Renville County Public Works

, Renville County Public Works Boating/ATV Safety and Aquatic Invasive Species , Renville County Sheriff’s Office and Environmental Services

, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and Environmental Services Renville County Wildlife/Animal Furs , Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District

, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District Stream Table , Hawk Creek Watershed Project

, Hawk Creek Watershed Project The Real Cost of Vaping , RAPAD Coalition

, RAPAD Coalition Pollinators , Renville County Master Gardeners

, Renville County Master Gardeners Recycling, West Central Sanitation

The committee hopes to hold the event again next year, with the goal of having all Renville County school districts participate if they are able.

Austin Hilbrands, Renville County Public Works drainage technician, gives a drone demonstration to students from Prairie Lutheran. Contributed / Stefanie Ryan