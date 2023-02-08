BOLD cancels school due to water leak, evacuates students to nearby church in Olivia, Minnesota

OLIVIA — A water leak in the pool is forcing the BOLD Schools to cancel school on Wednesday, according to an email sent to parents this morning.

There was no power at the school, and fire alarms were going off, according to the notice to parents.

The Olivia Fire Department was on the scene this morning.

The Bird Island Fire Department also responded to a fire call Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the BOLD School in Olivia. What appears to be smoke is coming from the south side of the pool building. A message to parents early Wednesday said a water leak in the pool caused the fire alarms to go off but said nothing about a fire. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Students are being moved to the Cross of Calvary Church near the school campus. All of the students are safe, the email informs parents. Students in grades 5-12 checked in with their first-hour teachers. Students in PreK - 4 are with their teachers at the church, according to the email.

Students from BOLD Schools in Olivia walk down East Pine Avenue Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, as firefighters from Olivia and Bird Island respond to fire alarms. A message to BOLD parents early Wednesday said a water leak in the pool triggered the alarms. Power was out at the school Wednesday morning, and classes were canceled for the day. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Buses will assemble at Cross of Calvary Church to transport students home. The school estimated students would be boarding the buses around 9:30 to 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who drove to school were being released to drive home. Parents and others who will pick up students are instructed to drive to the west parking lot of the church.