BOLD cancels school due to water leak, evacuates students to nearby church in Olivia, Minnesota

BOLD students are being moved to Cross of Calvary Church in Olivia and buses were to begin transporting them home this morning after a water leak in the pool area set off fire alarms.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 firefighters working at the enterance to pool.JPG
Firefighters work in the indoor pool entrance at the BOLD School in Olivia on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. A message to BOLD parents early Wednesday said a water leak in the pool caused the fire alarms to go off at the school. The school was safely evacuated, and classes were canceled for the day.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 08, 2023 09:19 AM

OLIVIA — A water leak in the pool is forcing the BOLD Schools to cancel school on Wednesday, according to an email sent to parents this morning.

There was no power at the school, and fire alarms were going off, according to the notice to parents.

WCT.MAP.Olivia.jpg

The Olivia Fire Department was on the scene this morning.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 Bird Island Fire truck parked around back of pool building with smoke.JPG
The Bird Island Fire Department also responded to a fire call Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the BOLD School in Olivia. What appears to be smoke is coming from the south side of the pool building. A message to parents early Wednesday said a water leak in the pool caused the fire alarms to go off but said nothing about a fire.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Students are being moved to the Cross of Calvary Church near the school campus. All of the students are safe, the email informs parents. Students in grades 5-12 checked in with their first-hour teachers. Students in PreK - 4 are with their teachers at the church, according to the email.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 students walking down street.JPG
Students from BOLD Schools in Olivia walk down East Pine Avenue Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, as firefighters from Olivia and Bird Island respond to fire alarms. A message to BOLD parents early Wednesday said a water leak in the pool triggered the alarms. Power was out at the school Wednesday morning, and classes were canceled for the day.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Buses will assemble at Cross of Calvary Church to transport students home. The school estimated students would be boarding the buses around 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Students who drove to school were being released to drive home. Parents and others who will pick up students are instructed to drive to the west parking lot of the church.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 fire trucks on street.JPG
Fire trucks from the Olivia Fire Department are parked in front of the BOLD School indoor pool entrance on East Pine Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Olivia. A message to BOLD parents early Wednesday said a water leak in the pool caused the fire alarms to go off at the school.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

