BOLD cancels school due to water leak, evacuates students to nearby church in Olivia, Minnesota

OLIVIA — A water leak in the pool is forcing the BOLD Schools to cancel school on Wednesday, according to an email sent to parents this morning.
There was no power at the school, and fire alarms were going off, according to the notice to parents.
The Olivia Fire Department was on the scene this morning.
Students are being moved to the Cross of Calvary Church near the school campus. All of the students are safe, the email informs parents. Students in grades 5-12 checked in with their first-hour teachers. Students in PreK - 4 are with their teachers at the church, according to the email.
Buses will assemble at Cross of Calvary Church to transport students home. The school estimated students would be boarding the buses around 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Students who drove to school were being released to drive home. Parents and others who will pick up students are instructed to drive to the west parking lot of the church.
