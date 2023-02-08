99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

BOLD safely evacuates Olivia, Minnesota, school as electrical fire breaks out before start of classes

BOLD Superintendent Jim Menton reports there were no injuries when an electrical fire broke out at the Olivia school on Wednesday morning, and the evacuation went well. He is hopeful that classes can be resumed on schedule Thursday.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 fire trucks on street.JPG
Fire trucks from the Olivia Fire Department are parked in front of the BOLD School indoor pool entrance on East Pine Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Olivia. An electrical fire in the utility room for the indoor pool broke out shortly before the start of classes. All students and staff were safely evacuated.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
February 08, 2023 12:55 PM

OLIVIA — An electrical fire that broke out in the utility room for the indoor pool at the BOLD School in Olivia led to the evacuation of school and staff shortly before classes were to start on Wednesday morning.

Fire alarms began sounding and the school lost power when the electrical fire started.

More BOLD Schools:
StearnsCo.HouseFire.Hwy4.022323..jpg
Minnesota
Two men and their dogs uninjured after house fire in Stearns County
Ethan Walz, 26, and his roommate Alex Zierden, 28, woke up in the middle of the night Thursday to find smoke coming from the basement of their home. The two were able to evacuate the home safely with their two dogs.
February 23, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Aitkin County Squad winter
Minnesota
Woman, 74, found dead in Aitkin, Minn., house fire
The body of Jacquelyn Willprecht was found among charred debris after fire crews were called to a report of a fire at the house Monday.
February 21, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Smoke from fires near Sundance.jpg
Local
Bruce Laabs, of Grove City, recalls harrowing two weeks fighting wildfires out west
Bruce Laabs, of Grove City, has served as an on-call firefighter for the federal Bureau of Land Management for seven years. Last summer, he helped fight wildfires in Wyoming and Montana.
February 11, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Load More

Students and staff were safely evacuated to the Cross of Calvary Church near the school campus. School was canceled for the day, and students were transported home both by parents and buses.

Superintendent Jim Menton said there were no injuries and the evacuation went without incident.

“It went as smoothly as you could expect from a chaotic situation like this," Menton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Menton said he was impressed by how well staff and students responded to the incident, and how well it went. “It seemed like once we got to the church, this was something we rehearsed every day,” he said.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 students walking down street.JPG
Students from BOLD Schools in Olivia walk down East Pine Avenue Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, as firefighters from Olivia and Bird Island respond to an electrical fire that broke out in the utility room for the indoor pool.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The school alerted parents via email about the evacuation. Parents began picking up students at the church prior to the arrival of buses at 9:30 a.m. to transport the majority of students.

The school is planning to resume classes on schedule Thursday morning.

The events began unfolding before the start of school when a school staff person checked on the pool in the early morning. The worker noticed the water level in the pool was down by a couple of inches, and went into the utility room to investigate, according to the superintendent.

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 firefighters working at the enterance to pool.JPG
Firefighters work in the indoor pool entrance at the BOLD School in Olivia on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. An electrical fire broke out in the utility room for the indoor pool. The school was safely evacuated, and classes were canceled for the day.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The utility room was badly flooded, and Maintenance and Grounds Supervisor Denny Spielman arrived to assist. For reasons to be determined, water was coming out of the pool’s chlorinator and causing the flooding, according to Olivia Fire Chief Tim Seehusen.

The water reached the electrical panel and triggered an electrical fire in the panel and wiring, according to Seehusen. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire once the city’s electrical crew could cut the electric power to the building.

Menton said the fire alarms went off as the mechanical issues were being addressed.

The Olivia and Bird Island fire departments responded to the fire. The fire created a lot of smoke. The smell of burnt electrical equipment was apparent in the area of the district offices and media.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOLD School Fire Feb. 8 2023 Bird Island Fire truck parked around back of pool building with smoke.JPG
The Olivia and Bird Island fire departments respond to a fire call Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the BOLD School in Olivia. Smoke was coming from the south side of the pool building where an electrical fire started in the pool utility room.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The smoke did not reach the elementary area of the school. The doors to the high school area were closed, and Menton said he was hopeful that area was unaffected as well.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
WCT.MAP.Olivia.jpg
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, council rejects City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost
By a 4-1 vote, Olivia City Council members rejected the low bid for a City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost since it was originally proposed.
March 03, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Winter storm 022223 003.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wildlife staying on top of our snowy winter
Above average snowfall makes things rougher for wildlife, but they are managing well enough in west central Minnesota
March 03, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A courtroom gavel
Local
Chippewa County jury awards Chad Monson $917,038 in damages in business dispute
A Chippewa County jury returned verdicts in a civil case that require the former directors of Monson's company, 71 Aggregates, and a creditor to pay him compensation and punitive damages.
March 01, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

At the scene, firefighters from both the Olivia and Bird Island departments were seen going in and out of the section of the school building where the pool is located. Fans were placed in the front entrance of the pool and smoke could be seen coming out of the south side of the building.

Once classes were called off for the day, students who drove to school were able to get to their vehicles in the school parking lot, where some fire trucks were parked.

Workers with Valley Electric of Olivia were on site Wednesday morning to restore power to the school.

“The fire department did a fantastic job of responding quickly getting everything under control,” Menton said.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown