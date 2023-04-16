99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brooklyn Center man seriously injured in crash with semi

A 62-year-old Brooklyn Center man was taken to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries after his car and a semi collided on Minnesota Highway 23 near Paynesville Friday afternoon.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:47 AM

PAYNESVILLE — A Brooklyn Center man received life-threatening injuries in a car-semi crash on Minnesota Highway 23 Friday afternoon.

Brian Lee Baerwald, 62, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala south on Highway 23 near Paynesville, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The Impala crossed the center line and collided with a 2019 Volvo tractor traveling north, driven by Nathan Jeffrey Hendrickson, 42, of Cold Spring .

Baerwald was taken to a CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hendrickson was taken to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Omar Sanchez-Trejo, 30, of St. Cloud, was uninjured.

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol. Regarding alcohol, it was involved in Baerwald’s case but not in Hendrickson’s.

