6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brooklyn Center woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Paynesville, Minnesota

Kelly Rivera, 36, suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash reported Thursday on Minnesota Highway 23 after her vehicle went off the road and rolled over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

crash.png
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:29 PM

PAYNESVILLE — A woman was transported to the emergency room at CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in a vehicle rollover.

Related:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, 36-year-old Kelly Rivera, of Brooklyn Center, was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer northbound on a snow- and ice-covered Minnesota Highway 23 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday near mile post 173 on Highway 23 at Paynesville.

According to the report, Rivera was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

Paynesville Police and Fire and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
March snow 031623 001.jpg
Local
Winter keeps a tight grip on west central Minnesota
March 16, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Montevideo Superintendent Wade McKittrick responded to questions about the school's upcoming bond referendum during the first of five community input sessions held on March 14, 2023 at the Ramsey Elementary School in Montevideo. He and school board members also hope to join 30 to 40 small group "coffee conversations" in the homes of residents and in other locations prior to the May 9 referendum.
Local
Montevideo voters asked to approve $54M in bonds for school facilities updates
March 16, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
MSERP Corridor Map (Willmar)1024_1.jpg
Local
Main Street Revitalization grants available for eligible business owners in Willmar
March 16, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: BOLD Warriors beat United Christian Academy, move to semifinals vs Hayfield Friday afternoon
March 16, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars win Class A quarterfinal at state tourney, advance to noon Friday semifinals
March 16, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott