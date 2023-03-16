Brooklyn Center woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Paynesville, Minnesota

PAYNESVILLE — A woman was transported to the emergency room at CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in a vehicle rollover.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, 36-year-old Kelly Rivera, of Brooklyn Center, was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer northbound on a snow- and ice-covered Minnesota Highway 23 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday near mile post 173 on Highway 23 at Paynesville.

According to the report, Rivera was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

Paynesville Police and Fire and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.