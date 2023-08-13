Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Budgets on the Kandiyohi County Board agenda

The commissioners will considered the proposed 2024 Economic Development Commission budget as well as hold a work session for the overall county budget for next year.

Kandiyohi County logo
The Kandiyohi County Board will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 15.
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 1:11 PM

WILLMAR — Budget season is set to begin for the Kandiyohi County Board .

At Tuesday's meeting the commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed 2024 budget for the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. A work session is also scheduled for an overview of the 2024 county budget. Select department heads will present on their budget needs during the work session.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 15 in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar. The budget work session is scheduled for 10:20 a.m.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

The commissioners will also consider a resolution declaring a state of emergency in regards to the severe weather that blew through Kandiyohi County over July 25 and July 26. This measure will allow the county to request disaster funding for public agencies from the Minnesota State Public Assistance Program. Uninsured damages from the storm have reached more than $97,085.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to support the completion of the Glacial Lakes Trail , specifically the development of a segment of the trail between Paynesville and Roscoe; a presentation on the 75th anniversary of the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad; and a request for additional American Rescue Plan Act funds for a broadband project in Arctander, Mamre, Dovre and Saint Johns townships.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a closed session at the end of the county board meeting to hold the six-month employment review for County Administrator Kelsey Baker.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
willmar-schools-web.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board to meet Aug. 14
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
car crash illustration
Local
Two drivers injured in two-vehicle crash near Lake Henry, Minnesota
4h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Local
Willmar City Council bids adieu to Public Works Director Gary Manzer
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown