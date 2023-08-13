Budgets on the Kandiyohi County Board agenda

WILLMAR — Budget season is set to begin for the Kandiyohi County Board .

At Tuesday's meeting the commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed 2024 budget for the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. A work session is also scheduled for an overview of the 2024 county budget. Select department heads will present on their budget needs during the work session.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 15 in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar. The budget work session is scheduled for 10:20 a.m.

The commissioners will also consider a resolution declaring a state of emergency in regards to the severe weather that blew through Kandiyohi County over July 25 and July 26. This measure will allow the county to request disaster funding for public agencies from the Minnesota State Public Assistance Program. Uninsured damages from the storm have reached more than $97,085.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to support the completion of the Glacial Lakes Trail , specifically the development of a segment of the trail between Paynesville and Roscoe; a presentation on the 75th anniversary of the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad; and a request for additional American Rescue Plan Act funds for a broadband project in Arctander, Mamre, Dovre and Saint Johns townships.

There will be a closed session at the end of the county board meeting to hold the six-month employment review for County Administrator Kelsey Baker.