News Local

Bullet casings recovered near Willmar residence when police investigate weapons complaint

Willmar police were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a home in the 1000 block of Seventh Street Southwest after a homeowner discovered bullet holes in their home. According to Chief Jim Felt, officers recovered several cartridge casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Dale Morin
Today at 11:32 AM

WILLMARWillmar Police Department officers are currently investigating a weapons complaint made early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, officers were dispatched around 6:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Seventh Street Southwest on a report of a homeowner discovering bullet holes in their home and vehicle.

Investigating officers found four bullet holes in the home and additional bullet holes in the caller’s vehicle. According to the release, several fired cartridge cases were also recovered from the scene.

Felt said there is no clear motive for the shooting or damage, and the investigation is ongoing.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
