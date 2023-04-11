99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating use-of-force incident Monday in Granite Falls, Minnesota

A massive law enforcement presence Monday afternoon in Granite Falls drew many onlookers to what may have been a shooting. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding.

A massive law enforcement presence converges Monday, April 10, 2023, on 11th Street and Bergeson Drive in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Squad vehicles from at least a half dozen agencies were at the scene.
Susan Lunneborg / West Central Tribune
By Susan Lunneborg
Today at 7:29 PM

GRANITE FALLS — More than a dozen squad vehicles from at least a half dozen area law enforcement agencies were seen responding Monday afternoon in Granite Falls to what may have been an officer-involved shooting.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Twitter account post Monday evening said the agency was responding to an "officer use-of-force incident."

Officers carrying rifles were in the area, and others seemed to be taking defensive positions behind vehicles. At least one ambulance was in the vicinity.

Barricades were erected for a short time in at least one location a couple blocks away from where the incident seemed to be centered, and there were reports of an area SWAT team arriving to assist.

No other details were immediately available from local law enforcement.

By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
