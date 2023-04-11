Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating use-of-force incident Monday in Granite Falls, Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS — More than a dozen squad vehicles from at least a half dozen area law enforcement agencies were seen responding Monday afternoon in Granite Falls to what may have been an officer-involved shooting.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Twitter account post Monday evening said the agency was responding to an "officer use-of-force incident."

More public safety news:





Officers carrying rifles were in the area, and others seemed to be taking defensive positions behind vehicles. At least one ambulance was in the vicinity.

Barricades were erected for a short time in at least one location a couple blocks away from where the incident seemed to be centered, and there were reports of an area SWAT team arriving to assist.

No other details were immediately available from local law enforcement.