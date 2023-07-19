Burglary of New London, Minnesota, hemp business leads to juveniles charges

NEW LONDON — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced that four juveniles now have charges pending related to a burglary of Hemponix, a business in New London.

According to a news release from Detective Nick Ardoff, the Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday, July 18 of a burglary of Hemponix, which sells hemp-derived products. It was reported that more than $7,000 worth of products were stolen.

On Wednesday, July 19, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at two rural New London residences. According to the release, multiple items of evidence were recovered, and four juveniles have charges pending from the investigation.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states, “The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office also wants to thank community members for supplying information that helped streamline this investigation.”