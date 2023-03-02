99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bush Legacy fund to create scholarships for Granite Falls, Minnesota, area students

New scholarship fund aims to increase access to higher education for Granite Falls area students, and to boost retention rates for local first-generation college students.

Archibald and Edyth Bush are shown in this undated photo. In 1953, they took $200 million worth of 3M company stock accumulated during his career there and established the Bush Foundation.
Archibald and Edyth Bush are shown in this undated photo. In 1953, they took $200 million worth of 3M company stock accumulated during his career there and established the Bush Foundation.
Contributed
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 02, 2023 06:33 AM

GRANITE FALLS — The Southwest Initiative Foundation has been chosen by the Bush Foundation to host a $2.7 million fund that will benefit students in the Granite Falls area through scholarships.

Named the Archibald Bush Legacy Fund, this endowed resource will provide perpetual support to students graduating from Yellow Medicine East School District, with an emphasis on students from underrepresented communities and first-generation college students.

JeffVetsch.jpg
Jeff Vetsch
Contributed / Southwest Initiative Foundation

“This is incredible news for Southwest Initiative Foundation and Granite Falls students,” said Jeff Vetsch, community philanthropy officer for SWIF, in the news release announcing the fund. “Further education can help launch our kids on a successful career path, one of the pillars in the Grow Our Own strategy to close the opportunity gap for kids in southwest Minnesota. The Archibald Bush Legacy Fund will put post-secondary options within reach for more kids and families.”

The Archibald Bush Legacy Fund is a related fund of the Granite Falls Area Community Foundation, an affiliate partner of the Southwest Initiative Foundation. Scholarships will be awarded beginning in 2024 from this fund, with the goal of presenting five scholarships each year in partnership with Wallin Education Partners .

According to the news release, Wallin Partners is a college-completion program that combines financial aid with comprehensive, individualized advising support, and college-to-career services. Wallin currently serves nearly 1,500 students: The majority are students of color and first in their family to attend college.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new scholarship fund aims to increase access to higher education for Granite Falls area students , especially those from underrepresented communities, and to boost retention rates for local first-generation college students.

“Archie Bush was committed to giving back to the community he came from — Granite Falls. We are thankful to Southwest Initiative Foundation and all of the community partners who continue his legacy by supporting amazing students through the Archibald Bush Legacy Fund, ” said Anita Patel, vice president of grant-making at the Bush Foundation, in the release. "Archie believed in the power of individuals to shape positive change, and we know Archie would be proud to invest in these students who have extraordinary potential to make a big impact in this world"

Born and raised in Granite Falls, Archie Bush dropped out of school in eighth grade to work on the family farm. In 1909, he joined Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing as a bookkeeper for a salary of $11.55 per week. Together with William McKnight, Archie helped transform that little company into one of the largest and most innovative companies in the world: 3M.

Bush rose to become the company’s executive chairman. With no children of their own to inherit their estate, Archie and Edyth established the Bush Foundation in 1953 with an original investment of 3M stock.

The foundation’s programs and tactics have changed and evolved through the years, but the work has always been rooted in supporting the organizations and people in the region — Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations sharing that geography — to think bigger and differently about what is possible in their communities.

Yellow Medicine East School
The Archibald Bush Legacy Fund is $2.7 million fund that will benefit students in the Granite Falls area through scholarships. This endowed resource will provide perpetual support to students graduating from Yellow Medicine East School District. This undated photo shows the district's middle school and high school building in Granite Falls.
West Central Tribune file photo

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown