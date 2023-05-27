99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cars, go-karts revving up for racing season in west central Minnesota

Drivers invited to register for races at area speedways in Willmar, Grove City, Atwater, Montevideo and Madison, among others.

070122.S.WCT.KRA Speedway Travis Scott.JPG
Glenwood's Travis Scott, 71X, gets ahead of Becker's Dexton Koch during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Super Stock division on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:22 PM

Want to quench your thirst with gasoline? You may want to drink in the various race tracks around West Central Minnesota this summer.

On the oval dirt tracks, there's KRA Speedway in Willmar on Thursday nights, Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo on Friday nights and the Madison Speedway on Saturdays. All three tracks are sanctioned by WISSOTA and feature Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stock, Hornets and Pure Stock. KRA also features Mod Fours, while Fiesta City and Madison both have Lake Model racing.
For the most high-speed action, NHRA racers compete in drag races at the Grove Creek Raceway outside of Grove City. Classes there include Sportsmen, Super Pro, Pro Street, Street Eliminator, Junior Dragsters, Superbikes and Sleds.

Meanwhile, in Atwater, Karting Speedway has kart racing for rookies, juniors and adults on Saturday evenings with racers age from 5-to-72 years old. Atwater is free for spectators.

Atwater Karting Speedway

One mile east, half-mile southeast of Atwater

Season: May 6 to Sept. 8
Racing: Saturdays 5:30 p.m., pits open at 2 p.m.
Admission: Free. Concessions on grounds
Lineup: Caged and non-caged divisions, rookies, juniors, adult
Motto: “Where kids get hooked on dirt.”
Information: Contact president Angela Hansen, 320-368-2522
Website: www.atwaterkartingspeedway.com .

About 75% of racers are youths between ages 6-15.

Grove Creek Raceway

Drag racing, 2 miles east of Grove City

Season: May 14 to Oct. 1
Racing: Gates open at 8 a.m. for Day Drag Races, time trials start at 9:30 a.m.; trials start at 3 p.m. for Night Drag Races
Grandstand/pit admission: Adults $16, students (ages 7 to 12) $6, 6 and under, free; camping $10/night, cash or check only
The Scoop: NHRA, Division 5 member; Money & Trophy Eliminator, Jr. Dragster Series plus All-Street Nite (NHRA Street Legal Drags)
Classes: Money Eliminator, Trophy Eliminator, Junior Street, Junior Dragster, Street Drags
Information: Promoter Rick Austin, 612-280-7301; track phone, 320-857-2152
Website: www.grovecreek.com

Fiesta City Speedway

Chippewa County Fairgrounds, Montevideo

Season: May 5 to August 25 (championship)
Racing: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Admission: Adults are $15; ages 12 and under are free; pit gates are $30
Sanctioning: WISSOTA
Lineup: Late Models, Street Stocks, Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stock, Hornets
Information: Promoter Juanita Knutson
Website: www.fiestacityspeedway.com

070122.S.WCT.KRA Speedway Justin VanEps.JPG
Kandiyohi's Justin VanEps wins Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at KRA Speedway at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KRA Speedway

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, Willmar

Season: May 25 to Aug. 31
Racing: Thursdays, 7 p.m.
Admission: Adults are $12 (specials extra); ages 17 and under are free with paid adult; season pass is $125; pit entry is $30
Sanctioning: WISSOTA
Track: 3/8-mile semi-bank dirt track
Lineup: Modifieds, Super Stock, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Mod-4, Hornets, Pure Stock
Information: Kandi Racing Association (KRA), 320-905-9280
Website: www.kraspeedway.com

Madison Speedway

Lac qui Parle Valley Fairgrounds, Madison

Season: May 29 to Sept. 30
Racing: Saturdays, 7 p.m.
Admission: Adults are $15; kids 12 and under are free; drivers and pit crew are $30
Sanctioning: WISSOTA
Track: 3/8-mile high-bank oval
Lineup: WISSOTA Modified, Super Stock, Midwest Modified, Street Stocks and Hornets
Information: Troy, 320-226-5365; Jackie, 320-295-1976
Website: www.madisonspeedwaymn.com

