News Local

CCM Health in Montevideo among 50 facilities in 'Most Beautiful Hospital' contest

The program recognizes hospitals for commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments.

CCM Health in Montevideo is among 50 hospitals nationwide nominated in an "Amercia's Most Beautiful Hospital" contest.
CCM Health in Montevideo is among 50 hospitals nationwide nominated in an "America's Most Beautiful Hospital" contest. Votes for hospital winners will be accepted through July 27, 2023.
Contributed
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:22 AM

MONTEVIDEO — CCM Health in Montevideo is one of 50 hospitals nationwide nominated in an “America’s Most Beautiful Hospital” contest.

The contest’s voting period to determine the winner runs through July 27 at soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest.

CCM Health was nominated based on the staff and patients inside the hospital, according to a press release.

The “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest is sponsored by top national health care staffing firm Soliant. The program recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation.

“Hospital beauty is more than just its physical design and appearance — it is the health care staff who create the heart and soul of the hospital through genuine connections with patients,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase hospitals for their nurturing staff, comforting aesthetics and innovative designs, which contribute to the overall well-being of patients.”

Soliant began the program in 2009, and since then more than 150 outstanding hospitals have been recognized.

Winners will be announced Aug. 2.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
