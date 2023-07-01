CEE-VI arrests two fugitives outside hotel in Granite Falls, Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force apprehended two Minnesota Department of Corrections fugitives in Granite Falls on Friday.

According to a news release, Sgt. Ross Ardoff said the two fugitives were arrested as they were exiting a local hotel. They were found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and powdered fentanyl.

Other drug-related items such as digital scales and packaging materials were also found. An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, believed to be proceeds from controlled substance sales, was also found, according to the release.

The Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office and the Granite Falls Police Department.