Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

CEE-VI arrests two fugitives outside hotel in Granite Falls, Minnesota

Two Departments of Corrections fugitives were arrested in Granite Falls by law enforcement Friday. According to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the two were found to be in possession of drugs.

3207423+Police arrest.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:33 PM

GRANITE FALLS — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force apprehended two Minnesota Department of Corrections fugitives in Granite Falls on Friday.

READ MORE

According to a news release, Sgt. Ross Ardoff said the two fugitives were arrested as they were exiting a local hotel. They were found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and powdered fentanyl.

Other drug-related items such as digital scales and packaging materials were also found. An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, believed to be proceeds from controlled substance sales, was also found, according to the release.

The Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office and the Granite Falls Police Department.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
July 01, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
WWII vehicles.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Stearns History Museum to bring WWII to life with fourth annual Living History Experience
July 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 010.jpg
Members Only
Local
DNR begins public engagement for replacing state park recreational opportunities in western Minnesota
July 01, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: It was good night at KRA Speedway for this trio
August 25, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
June 30, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown