99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Central Community Transit Director Tiffany Collins to leave west central Minnesota organization

Central Community Transit Director Tiffany Collins has submitted her resignation to the joint powers board. An emergency meeting to discuss the upcoming vacancy is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Tiffany Collins, CCT transit director.JPG
Tiffany Collins, Central Community Transit transit director, is resigning from her position.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 10, 2023 02:52 PM

WILLMAR — Tiffany Collins, the transit director for Central Community Transit , has decided to leave the organization to pursue another job opportunity. Collins submitted her resignation to the Central Community Transit Joint Powers Board.

An emergency meeting of the board is scheduled for 10:30 am. Feb. 17 at the CCT Willmar Office to discuss the steps the board will need to find Collins' replacement. Collins said she plans to stay until about mid-March.

Collins has a long history with Central Community Transit and its predecessor KAT. She started back in 1999 as the second in command at what was Kandiyohi Area Transit. She was promoted to transit director in January 2009, taking over from John Groothuis.

Collins led the transit organization through its merger with Renville County in 2015 and Meeker County in 2016 . Lately CCT has been facing challenges regarding driver shortages and lack of new buses to replace an aging fleet.

CCT provides public transportation for all ages across the three counties using both a fleet of buses and a volunteer driver program.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Shelby Lindrud:
GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud
The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Frozen Jr 030123 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Middle School to perform 'Frozen Jr.' this weekend
This year's Willmar Middle School play is based on the blockbuster Disney movie "Frozen."
March 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
102321.IMPACT.WCT.Highway23.04.jpg
Local
Open house for Highway 23 South Gap project to be held March 2
The project will see the a seven-mile stretch of Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville expanding from two lane to four lanes.
February 25, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
64832+20120213021112thompsonhouse02.jpg
Local
Housing study shows need for various types of properties across Kandiyohi County
A housing study created for the county and city Economic Development Commission showed a need for nearly 1,000 housing units to be constructed across Kandiyohi County by 2030.
February 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Board April 5 2022.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners and County Administrator Larry Kleindl built a relationship of trust
Outgoing Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl has worked with several different County Boards over his 16 years in the post
February 22, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Larry Kleindl 020723 003.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl looks back on decades of service
Larry Kleindl arrived in Kandiyohi County back in 1994. Over the last three decades, he has served the community in various ways, including as county administrator for the last 16 years.
February 22, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Crafts With Cardinals 020223 004.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Community Center and Willmar Public Schools team up for new craft program
Students from the Willmar Area Learning Center will be hosting monthly craft projects at the Willmar Community Center through the school year.
February 21, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Goats and yoga pose.PNG
Local
Goat yoga arrives at the Willmar Community Center
For the first time, the Willmar Community Center played host to a herd of 15 goat kids for goat yoga. More than 30 people attended the event.
February 19, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Snow Cleanup 010523 007.jpg
Weather
Major winter storm headed toward west central Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for several area counties including Kandiyohi and those surrounding.
February 19, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Willmar Housing 020723 002.jpg
Local
Housing study to be presented at Kandiyohi County Board
The Kandiyohi County housing market analysis prepared for the Economic Development Committee will be shared at Tuesday's County Board meeting.
February 19, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown