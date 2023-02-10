Central Community Transit Director Tiffany Collins to leave west central Minnesota organization

WILLMAR — Tiffany Collins, the transit director for Central Community Transit , has decided to leave the organization to pursue another job opportunity. Collins submitted her resignation to the Central Community Transit Joint Powers Board.

An emergency meeting of the board is scheduled for 10:30 am. Feb. 17 at the CCT Willmar Office to discuss the steps the board will need to find Collins' replacement. Collins said she plans to stay until about mid-March.

Collins has a long history with Central Community Transit and its predecessor KAT. She started back in 1999 as the second in command at what was Kandiyohi Area Transit. She was promoted to transit director in January 2009, taking over from John Groothuis.

Collins led the transit organization through its merger with Renville County in 2015 and Meeker County in 2016 . Lately CCT has been facing challenges regarding driver shortages and lack of new buses to replace an aging fleet.

CCT provides public transportation for all ages across the three counties using both a fleet of buses and a volunteer driver program.