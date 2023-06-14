Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Central Community Transit to offer fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1

Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit 's new executive director, made the announcement of a fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1 while introducing herself to Willmar City Council at Monday's meeting.

Amy Nieland
Amy Nieland is Central Community Transit's new executive director.
Contributed / Amy Nieland
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:26 PM

WILLMARCentral Community Transit will offer free rides on its Willmar city route from July 1 through Dec. 1 thanks to a $20,000 grant received from Mid-Minnesota Development Commission.

Amy Nieland, the new executive director for CCT, made the announcement when being introduced to the Willmar City Council at its June 5 meeting.

“We are going to have a free city route that runs from July 1 through Dec. 1, and it will allow anyone and everyone to get on that bus route without charge," Nieland said. " … They can sit on the bus and ride for free. It should be really, really nice to have the summer, fall and winter months to see what kind of ridership we can spur.”

The Willmar city route makes stops at various locations throughout the day, including downtown Willmar, the malls, medical clinics, Target, Cash Wise Foods, Walmart and Cub Foods. It has also recently added the Kandiyohi County Health & Human Services Building and Robbins Island as additional stops.

“Interesting. I was at a meeting this noon and we had representatives from different minorities in our city ... and a lot of them don’t drive and they rely on public transportation and I thought of CCT in that case,” Willmar Mayor Doug Reese commented, noting many people rely on public transportation to get to work.

Nieland acknowledged that was true, and CCT does what it can to alleviate language barriers for Willmar’s immigrant community. CCT is also working to expand its third shift and Saturday routes to accommodate people who work during those times.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
