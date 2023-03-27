99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Charge in sexual assault case to be dismissed if Spicer, Minnesota, man successfully completes probation

Brian Michael Johnson, 21, of Spicer, was sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court to 10 years of probation and 90 days in jail, which he is currently serving. Prosecutors agreed to a stay of adjudication in an agreement that he plead guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

gavel-2.jpg
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 6:45 AM

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old man from Spicer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2020 is currently serving a 90-day jail sentence and also will be on probation for 10 years.

Brian.Michael.Johsnon.Mug
Brian Michael Johnson
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

Brian Michael Johnson received a stay of adjudication in exchange for pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Under the stay of adjudication, the offense will be dismissed if he successfully completes probation and no conviction will appear on his record.

Per the plea agreement, the Kandiyohi County attorney agreed not to argue for more than 90 days of jail. At sentencing, Johnson received credit for six days served. He began serving the rest of his jail sentence on Feb. 24.

Related:

District Judge Stephen Wentzell ordered a 10-year probation term. Conditions include following recommendations of a psychological-sexual evaluation, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except as prescribed, random testing, no direct or indirect contact with the victim and her family, and Johnson must stay a reasonable distance away from her residence.

Inside the courthouse at the Jan. 30 sentencing, a representative from the county read the victim's impact statement to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“2020 was difficult for everyone, but it was difficult for me because I dealt with a sexual assault. ... I felt like a monster because of what you did.”

080621.N.WCT.zorbazsexassault1
Local
Spicer man accused of sexually assaulting teenager while parked in his vehicle
Brian Michael Johnson, 19, of Spicer, allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act in the back seat of his truck after the two connected through Snapchat.
August 05, 2021 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

According to the filed criminal complaint, Johnson forced a 17-year-old female to perform a sex act in the back of his truck in late October of 2020.

She reported the alleged assault to police in January 2021 and told them that she had repeatedly told Johnson she did not want to do anything.

According to the complaint, she knew Johnson and had agreed to meet him, but he later refused to bring her home when she asked him many times after they had driven around the Spicer and New London areas.

The victim wrote in her statement that she is in a better mental place, but suffers from flashbacks.

Johnson’s lawyer, Ryan Garry of Minneapolis, said that he felt a reduced sentence was appropriate due to Johnson’s remorse. Johnson had already completed the required psycho-sexual evaluation before the hearing.

Garry said Johnson had been the past victim of verbal and physical abuse by a family member.

In a brief filed with the court in February of 2022, Garry wrote there are records of Johnson being enrolled in a number of treatment and psychiatric programs from around ages 11 to 15 due to the alleged abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson lives with family members and is a caregiver while working two jobs in order to get his life back on track, Garry said.

More by Dale Morin:
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Alleged theft of $100,000 from a township and a Sunburg, Minnesota, church leads to charges against sisters
Debra Kaye Hamborg, 60, of Sunburg, is charged in Kandiyohi County District Court for allegedly embezzling funds from Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and Norway Lake Township, totaling nearly $100,000 over five years. Her sister Annette Marie Dingmann, 59, of Benson, is charged with theft for accepting more than $18,000 in allegedly stolen funds.
March 24, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
01 Belgrade Fire.032323
Local
Rural Belgrade, Minnesota, machine shed fire leaves more than $200,000 in property damage
A machine shed fire reported Thursday, March 23, in Burbank Township resulted in an estimated $220,000 loss, according to a news release from New London Fire Chief Anthony Rupp.
March 24, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol policies, data now easily accessible to public
Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer announced a new online resource on the State Patrol's website to give the public easier access to information.
March 24, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Close-up of Minnesota State Patrol trooper's squad vehicle
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol policies, data now easily accessibly to public
Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer announced a new online resource on the State Patrol's website to give the public easier access to information.
March 24, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

In his statement, Johnson said he “deeply regrets the allegations and circumstances” that put him in district court and also apologized.

Jonson asked Judge Wentzell that he be allowed to continue working during his sentence.

Wentzell said while it was clear Johnson had setbacks in his life, they were not an excuse given the seriousness of the charge.

He also spoke directly to Johnson and said, “these are not allegations.” Wentzell reminded Johnson that he admitted to committing the offense, citing the plea petition and the victim’s impact statement before elaborating that his actions inflicted a great amount of pain.

Wentzell also told Johson that he was getting a “big break” with the agreement to a stay of adjudication for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, an offense that has a presumptive 48-month prison sentence.

Judge Wentzell said Johnson was young enough to make positive changes in his life and that he was “off to a good start.” However, he remained concerned given a reopened gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession case, for which Johnson originally received a stay of adjudication before being convicted of the charge in September 2021 after admitting to a probation violation.

Johnson also has an open case for a single felony level fifth-degree drug possession charge. The next hearing in that case is a settlement conference scheduled for May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before adjourning court, Wentzell told Johnson that his time in jail would be a good opportunity to reflect on and assess the risks identified in his evaluation reports.

Asked for comment after the hearing Garry said, “we are happy the judge accepted the agreement to a stay of adjudication. Brian will not be convicted and his criminal record will remain clean.”

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 27, 2023
March 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Jammie Neimeyer devoted more than a year to learning the stories of 44 different African American men and women to learn the challenges they overcame and the contributions they made. They are celebrated by the portraits she created of each.
Local
An artist's quest to discover her heritage as a Black woman on display in Granite Falls
March 25, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report