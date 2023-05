Check out books, movies and fun activities this summer at your local libraries

Kandiyohi County libraries are open for in-person browsing, grab-and-go service, curbside pickup and computer time.

Atwater: Monday noon to 6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 2 to 6 p.m.; Friday noon to 4 p.m.; 322 Atlantic Ave., Atwater; 320-974-3363.

Lake Lillian: Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 431 Lakeview St., Lake Lillian; 320-905-2152.

New London: Monday noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday 1 to 5 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon; 15 Ash St. S., New London; 320-354-2943.

Raymond: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1 to 6 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 208 Cofield St. N., Raymond; 320-967-4411.

Spicer: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 198 Manitoba St., Spicer; 320-796-5560.

Willmar: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 410 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar; 320-235-3162.

Scrapbooking items sit on a table for attendees to peruse during a junk journal class at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune