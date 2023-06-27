Chippewa County closer to knowing potential of Montevideo, Minnesota, bank building for Family Services

MONTEVIDEO — The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting in July should see an estimate of what it would cost to renovate the MinnWest Bank building in downtown Montevideo for use as a Family Services Center.

County Auditor/Treasurer Michelle May told the commissioners on June 20 that Klein McCarthy Architects was not able to complete an assessment and report on the facility for the June meeting as originally hoped. The firm indicated that it will have the report ready for the next board meeting.

Family Services Director Lisa Schultz also informed the commissioners that Prairie 5 Community Action is looking at potential buildings to hold the kitchen and food shelf services it currently operates in the community services building on the 600 block of North 11th Street in Montevideo.

Prairie 5, a private nonprofit agency that serves five western counties, and the Chippewa County Family Services Department currently share space in the building.

Moving Prairie 5's food shelf and the kitchen, which provides meals for congregate meal sites, would help make it possible for Prairie 5 and the Family Services Center to move their offices into a new but smaller location.

The analysis by Klein McCarthy Architects of the MinnWest Bank building in downtown Montevideo will consider whether there is sufficient space for both Family Services and Prairie 5 to jointly operate in that space.

The two-story bank building offers just over 18,000 square feet of space, with 9,178 square feet on the lower floor and 9,297 square feet on the upper floor, according to information previously presented to the commissioners.

Chippewa County has a purchase option for the bank building. Commissioner Dave Lieser told the commissioners that MinnWest is interested in discussing the building’s sale.

MinnWest recently obtained a recommendation for approval from the city of Montevideo’s Planning Commission for an expansion of its facility on East Highway 7. The expansion would provide the bank with a building of approximately 6,440 square feet. The bank is interested in closing the downtown location and moving all of its operations to the highway location, according to the recommendation by the city Planning Commission.