Chippewa County crash kills Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team member

A Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey player, 19, died, and three teammates and the driver of a second vehicle were injured in a crash at a highway intersection west of Willmar

Jori Jones
Jori Jones, Gustavus Adolphus College
Contributed / Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:48 AM

GRACE TOWNSHIP, CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A 19-year-old member of the national champion Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team was killed and three of her teammates were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Grace Township of Chippewa County.

Jori Lynn Jones , 19, of Little Canada, died in the crash at the intersection of Highways 40 and 29 at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The intersection is located about 25 miles west of Willmar and is a four-way stop.

Jones and team members were in a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by fellow team member Gianna Kate Gasparini , 19, of Lakeville. The Equinox was eastbound on Highway 40 and approaching the intersection.

A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Brandi Kay Rasmussen, 28, of Benson, was southbound on Highway 29.

One of the vehicles failed to stop, causing the collision, according to the State Patrol. The vehicle failing to stop was not identified in the report.

The driver and fellow Gustavus Adolphus teammates were transported to the CCM Health Hospital in Montevideo for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers included Kayla Marie Bluhn , 20, of Chisago City, and Lily Kay Mortenson , 19, of Champlin.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was transported to the CentraCare — Benson Hospital in Benson for non-life-threatening injuries.

More local news:

All of the drivers and passengers in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the accident report.

The Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team won the NCAA Division III championship in March. The Star Tribune reported that Jones and the injured teammates were freshmen. Jones had played hockey for Roseville prior to playing for Gustavus. Gasparini played for Lakeville North, Mortenson for Benilde-St. Margaret, and Bluhm for Chisago Lakes, according to the newspaper.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Montevideo Police, Benson Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and LifeLink responded to the scene.

By West Central Tribune staff report
