Chippewa County jury awards Chad Monson $917,038 in damages in business dispute

A Chippewa County jury returned verdicts in a civil case that require the former directors of Monson's company, 71 Aggregates, and a creditor to pay him compensation and punitive damages.

A courtroom gavel
By Tom Cherveny
March 01, 2023 09:32 AM

MONTEVIDEO — A Chippewa County jury has awarded a total of $917,038.98 to Chad Monson, owner of 71 Aggregates of New London, from the former directors of the company and a creditor to it.

The jury returned the verdicts for Monson on Feb. 17 following a four-day civil trial in Chippewa County District Court in Montevideo.

In his civil lawsuit, Monson claimed that he suffered damages of at least $1,735,305, not including attorney’s fees and costs and not including punitive damages. He alleges that the defendants acted with deliberate disregard for his rights and should be liable for punitive damages in the case.

According to the lawsuit, Monson was the sole owner of 71 Aggregate Inc. and had decided to liquidate the business in 2018.

At the same time, law enforcement discovered caches of explosive devices, machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and other weapons at the rural local location of his business and home. Monson pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

While he was in prison, and the assets were liquidated, Monson alleges that the directors of his company and a creditor took funds to which he was entitled.

The seven-member jury returned verdicts against directors Thomas Egge, Matthew Ryan and Luke Holien as well as creditor Dennis Larson and his company, MAAC of Montevideo.

The jury found that Egge, who was the company president, had breached his fiduciary duty and his duty of loyalty as a director. The jury also found he had taken possession of property inconsistent with the owner’s rights. The jury ordered Egge to pay $88,998.11 in compensation.

The jury found that Ryan had breached his fiduciary duty but not his duty of loyalty, but had also taken possession of property inconsistent with the owner’s rights. The jury ordered Ryan to pay compensation of $46,037.87.

The jury found that Holien had taken possession of property inconsistent with the owner’s rights when he accepted a skid loader from the other directors as back pay. The jury ordered Holien to pay $7,000, the value of the loader.

The jury found that Larson and MAAC had received property of value or money to which he was not entitled under circumstances such that it would be unjust to allow him to retain the benefit. Members ordered Larson and MAAC to pay $300,000 in compensation.

The jury also considered punitive damages. The jury found that Egge and Larson acted with deliberate disregard for the rights of the plaintiff. The jury did not find that Holien or Ryan acted with deliberate disregard.

The jury ordered Larson to pay $475,000 as punitive damages but did not require Egge to pay punitive damages.

The jury returned verdicts of “no” for all of the defendants on a question of whether they had committed civil theft.

During the civil trial, the defendants filed a counterclaim of defamation against Monson. The defendants charged that he had accused them of being embezzlers and thieves and had called Larson a predatory lender.

The jury found that Monson had made the statements as alleged by the defendants, but that no defamation had occurred.

In their response to the civil lawsuit, the defendants charged that Monson “was in constant financial problems, first due to illegal drug activities and purchases of weapons, guns and an extravagant lifestyle including hiring ‘party girls,’ buying a helicopter, and supporting a lifestyle for his associates.”

They claimed that Monson owed his ex-wife over a million dollars in property settlement funds. They allege he worked to avoid payments by hiding assets and funds.

They argued that they “were left with trying to salvage assets and run the business despite the conduct of Monson.”

Attorney Thomas Atmore of Minneapolis represented Monson. Atmore said he and his client are “very pleased with the result” of the trial “and are looking forward to the next steps for Chad and 71 Aggregate.”

Larson said the defendants will be appealing the decision. He said he believes the jury was confused by “smoke and mirrors” and expressed disbelief at the verdicts. He said the jury had essentially found no wrongdoing by the directors, and yet ordered him to pay compensation and punitive damages when any money he received had to be approved by others.

Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
