99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Chippewa County scrutinizing new flood maps

New maps show floodplains along most drainage systems that were not shown in previous maps, worrying county officials

A bulldozer works on raising the Montevideo levee in this 2011 Tribune file photo. Montevideo has completed work on the third, and final segment of its multi-year levee upgrade project in 2022. The city is now hoping the levee will be certified by the US Army Corps of Engineers prior to the final approval of new Federal Emergency Management Area flood risk maps.
A bulldozer works on raising the Montevideo levee in this 2011 Tribune file photo. Montevideo has completed work on the third, and final segment of its multi-year levee upgrade project in 2022. The city is now hoping the levee will be certified by the US Army Corps of Engineers prior to the final approval of new Federal Emergency Management Area flood risk maps.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
February 13, 2023 06:23 AM

MONTEVIDEOChippewa County residents will have an opportunity to view new flood maps being prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on April 5.

The new maps include floodplain changes that worry county officials. Most of the drainage systems in the county now show floodplains along them, which they did not before, Scott Williams, land and resource management director for the county, told the Chippewa County Board on Feb. 7. He and the commissioners said they will be urging township officials and rural residents along drainage systems to attend the meeting to be hosted by FEMA to provide input on those maps.

Related:
DSC_0297.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House moves on $1.9 billion infrastructure bill; Senate GOP demands tax cuts
“We just want them to know that that bill is going to be dead on arrival because we believe that we need to see some tax cuts tied to that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson told reporters Monday.
March 06, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday. Both vehicles were driving south on Minnesota Highway 23 when one of the vehicles spun out before they collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through March 11, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

At the same time, officials in Montevideo are hoping to complete the certification of the city’s levee so that the new maps can show the area that the improved levee protects from a 100-year flood event. City Manager Robert Wolfington told the West Central Tribune that he is hopeful that the levee certification will be completed prior to the final adoption of the maps sometime later this year.

The April 5 meeting is an opportunity for residents to provide input before the maps are formally approved by FEMA.

Williams told the commissioners that a look at the preliminary maps show floodplain areas that extend out from drainage systems. An early scan of the maps does not reveal a lot of buildings within the newly-shown floodplain, but there are some, according to Williams. A commodity shed and waste lagoons for a large dairy, as well as a beet piler, were among the examples, he cited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The land and resource director said the larger concern is whether the floodplain designation might also lead to the designation of those areas as shorelines. If so, a whole new set of regulations would apply to the affected areas, he explained.

“It’s a big deal,” Matt Gilbertson, chair of the county board of commissioners, told a group of rural landowners who were attending the meeting to discuss fees for the county’s feedlot permits. He urged them to inform township officials and others of the importance of providing FEMA with input on the new maps.

Williams said it appears the maps are based on LIDAR-created elevations of the county landscape. He is concerned that the elevations do not take into account protective measures — such as the height of the berms on some ditches that would protect against flooding in lower areas.

Montevideo was able to complete work last year on the third segment of its levee system originally built in 1969. The multi-year project represented more than a $17 million investment to protect floodplain areas in the community.

Wolfington said that FEMA has delayed approval of the floodplain maps for Chippewa County and Montevideo until the levee can be certified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The city is very interested in assuring that the completed maps designate the areas protected by the levee.

The certification process was underway last year when it ran into a glitch. When a pipe in the new levee segment was filled to assure the dike’s integrity, exploratory work revealed another pipe. The city manager said he is confident that the second pipe can be filled and the levee can be certified this spring.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
WCT.MAP.Olivia.jpg
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, council rejects City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost
By a 4-1 vote, Olivia City Council members rejected the low bid for a City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost since it was originally proposed.
March 03, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Winter storm 022223 003.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wildlife staying on top of our snowy winter
Above average snowfall makes things rougher for wildlife, but they are managing well enough in west central Minnesota
March 03, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A courtroom gavel
Local
Chippewa County jury awards Chad Monson $917,038 in damages in business dispute
A Chippewa County jury returned verdicts in a civil case that require the former directors of Monson's company, 71 Aggregates, and a creditor to pay him compensation and punitive damages.
March 01, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

If the levee is not certified, properties within the 100-year floodplain or Flood Zone A would be impacted in three ways.

  • Nearly no development is allowed in an area designated as Flood Zone A.
  • Those holding mortgages on properties within the zone would be required to purchase flood insurance each year.
  • Those purchasing flood insurance in the zone would pay much higher premiums than would be the case if the properties are within the designated area protected by the levee.

Williams said the city is corresponding with FEMA on setting a time and place for the community input meeting on April 5. Residents will be able to view the preliminary maps and provide FEMA representatives with input.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 6, 2022
March 06, 2023 04:51 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown