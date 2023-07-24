Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
City Council allows Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with facilities plans

Willmar City Council on July 17 made the official decision to allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to pursue constructing new facilities without a new city hall building at the same location.

Willmar Municipal Utilities space constraints 071823 004.jpg
A Willmar Municipal Utilities truck sits at the utilities' Pacific Avenue Southwest equipment storage location in Willmar on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The downtown offices are located on the corner of Litchfield Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission now has the go-ahead to pursue its long-term plans for a new facility that combines its operations.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:44 AM

WILLMARWillmar City Council last week approved a motion to allow the Willmar Municipal Utilities to pursue its plans to purchase land and build a new facility without including a new city hall building.

“We are here to discuss the joint venture of the city hall and the Willmar Municipal Utilities and asking that the city decide if they want to have a joint city hall and Willmar Utilities or if we were wanting to have the utilities go on their own,” said City Administrator Leslie Valiant as she introduced the topic during the July 17 council meeting.

“They have a site that they have selected that would only fit for their needs. It’s not large enough for the city hall to be in that space," Valiant continued. "If we want to go into another and have a joint venture, that means we would have to purchase property along with the Utilities.”

The Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission in late March approved moving forward with pursuing the purchase of state-owned land for its new facilities, but then agreed to place that on hold to allow the council time to decide on a location for a new city hall — of which one option was to build a new city hall in conjunction with new Municipal Utilities facilities.

Willmar Municipal Utilities space constraints 071823 002.jpg
Willmar Municipal Utilities Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti shows the tight squeeze between one of the utilities' trucks and the ceiling of the utilities' Pacific Avenue Southwest storage location in Willmar on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The state-owned land would not accommodate both, and a second-choice location would have been pursued by Willmar Municipal Utilities if the council decided to build a city hall in conjunction with it.

The council had asked the Municipal Utilities Commission to wait until May 15.

“Now we’re in July, well past May 15, so the commission is looking for some direction from the council whether they move forward or if the council would prefer that we continue to wait," said Willmar Municipal Utilities General Manager John Harren at the July 17 council meeting, "but the commission’s desire is to move forward.”

Councilor Julie Asmus commented that the discussion at the July 10 City Council work session made it clear there was no use in further pursuing building a new city hall in the same location as the utilities.

“I just wanted to say thank you, John, and then if you would extend our gratitude to the rest of the commission for giving us some time to ponder some plans here,” said Councilor Justin Ask. “It’s taken us a little while to figure it out, but I think we’ve arrived at something that’s going to probably work best for you and, ultimately, we hope to arrive at something that works best for the city, as well. Thank you for that.”

Harren noted the council’s decision on where a new city hall should be located is a very long-term decision that takes time to evaluate and is not an easy one to make.

“Being on your board, I had a chance to watch you guys in action decide, figuring all this out, dotting your I's, crossing your T’s, very, very impressive,” said Councilor Mike O’Brien about the process Willmar Municipal Utilities took to reach its decision regarding the location of new facilities.

Mayor Doug Reese thanked Harren for the Municipal Utilities Commission’s patience with the council. The delay put Willmar Municipal Utilities a couple of months behind in its plans for the acquisition of land for its new facilities.

“Thank you, and we look forward to being able to move forward, as well, with the council endorsing our project and being able to move forward and have the support of the council to do that,” Harren said.

Willmar Municipal Utilities space constraints 071823 006.jpg
Willmar Municipal Utilities Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti walks through the storage yard while discussing space constraints at the utilities' Pacific Avenue Southwest facility on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

New facilities for Willmar Municipal Utilities have been in the works since a facility study was completed in 2010 with the goal of building by 2020, according to Maintenance and Facilities Supervisor Kevin Marti. An update to the study occurred in 2016 to include new information and efficiency studies, and identified that eight to 10 acres would be needed for its new facilities, which would combine operations in one location.

Willmar Municipal Utilities had a goal of having 25% of the building costs in reserve before moving forward with the project and, depending on construction costs, it currently has 80% of the costs in reserve.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
