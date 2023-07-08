City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session
The Willmar City Council during a work session Monday will also go into a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study as part of labor negotiation strategy.
WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday, July 10, will continue its discussion of site plans and locations for a new city hall and community center. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Willmar Civic Center, 2707 Arena Drive.
The council will also adjourn to a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study conducted by David Drown Associates representative Mark Goldberg.
The closed session will include a review of strategies for labor negotiations or developments for existing unions within the city of Willmar.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Willmar School Board is expected to ask voters to approve up to a $750-per-pupil operating levy and bonding of $6.1 million for a new Middle School gymnasium.
Willmar School District survey finds support for possible operating levy and $6.1M in bonding for gymnasium
The Willmar Public School District will continue discussion of asking residents this fall to approve an operating levy of up to $750 per pupil unit and a $6.1 million bond for construction of a new middle school gymnasium.
The Willmar Public School Board on June 26 approved the original budget for the 2023-2024 school year, with expected general fund revenues of approximately $69.21 million and expected general fund expenditures of approximately $67.36 million.
Vista Prairie at Copperleaf implements new technology as part of $1.8 million renovation of Willmar facility
Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar, as part of a facility renovation, is the first senior care facility in Minnesota to implement a new technology. Among other things, a wristband tracks residents' health and allows them direct contact with staff when needed.
It is recommended the Council hire Justin DeLeeuw, an 18-year employee with the Willmar Public Works Department.
Kandiyohi SWCD, Uptown Willmar owner to pursue grant funds for stormwater improvements to mall parking lot
A very rough estimate of the cost to completely reconstruct the approximately 27-acre Uptown Willmar parking lot is $6.5 million to $10.4 million, which is more than the estimated taxable market value of the Uptown Willmar property. Grant funds toward a stormwater project are being sought this summer.
Family-friendly events from street dances to church gatherings and parades to fireworks will take throughout the weekend.
Willmar City Council approves zoning text and map amendment to create general business two zoning district
The Willmar Planning and Development Department is working to amend its general business zoning ordinance to create distinct business districts throughout the city.
Kandiyohi County continues to be successful in acquiring funding for the expansion of broadband services
The Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission on Wednesday announced two additional funding sources to assist in building out broadband in the county's most rural areas.
The Willmar City Council on June 20 approved removing parking minimums from the city of Willmar's zoning ordinance.
ADVERTISEMENT