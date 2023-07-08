City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday, July 10, will continue its discussion of site plans and locations for a new city hall and community center. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Willmar Civic Center, 2707 Arena Drive.

The council will also adjourn to a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study conducted by David Drown Associates representative Mark Goldberg.

The closed session will include a review of strategies for labor negotiations or developments for existing unions within the city of Willmar.