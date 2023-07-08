Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session

The Willmar City Council during a work session Monday will also go into a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study as part of labor negotiation strategy.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 2:03 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday, July 10, will continue its discussion of site plans and locations for a new city hall and community center. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Willmar Civic Center, 2707 Arena Drive.

The council will also adjourn to a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study conducted by David Drown Associates representative Mark Goldberg.

The closed session will include a review of strategies for labor negotiations or developments for existing unions within the city of Willmar.

Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
